Millah Murrah Signpost S304 has topped the 35th annual Millah Murrah on-farm stud bull sale today.
The bull sold for $200,000.
Held on-farm at Goonamurrah, Bathurst, the sale got off to a red hot start with the first 20 lots averaging $34,950 and grossing $699,000.
The sale had a 100 per cent clearance of 121 bulls, selling at an overall average of $24,645 and grossing $2.982 million.
All up, 54 18-month-old bulls were offered, which sold to a $24,277 average, 45 yearling bulls sold to a $22,822 average, and 22 two-year-old bulls averaged $29,272.
Millah Murrah Signpost S304 was the star of the day. The Millah Murrah Milestone M308 son was from a Klooney K42 daughter, Flower P162, and was sold to Couch Pastoral from Nulawarree, Vic, and ABS Australia.
Previous sons from his donor dam have sold to average $38,000.
The sale had begun with all guns blazing, the opening lot Millah Murrah Trooper T17, being knocked down for $30,000.
The next lot jumped to $90,000 for Millah Murrah Thumper T43, by Banquet Quarter Pounder Q252, selling to New Turee, Yarralee, Cassilis.
The 19-month-old Thumper T43, out of Millah Murrah Flower P81, was the first Quarter Pounder son to be offered and his dam was also the mother of last year's bull sale top-priced lot, the $160,000 Millah Murrah Sugar Ray S76.
Millah Murrah Thunderman T10 also featured among the first 20 lots, selling for $80,000, to Rosemount Pastoral, Boongarry, Jugiong.
The 20-month-old was by Millah Murrah Rocket Man R38 and out of Millah Murrah Brenda R1. He was the first Rocket Man calf born.
Millah Murrah Tremble T308PV was brought forward from lot 95 to be the first yearling lot offered due to strong interest - and he did not disappoint.
The son of Millah Murrah Quartz Q29PV out of Millah Murrah Abigail M280PV was knocked down at $180,000 to ABS Australia, Burdoora, Vic.
His dam was a full sister to Abigail M293, the dam of Millah Murrah R275 which sold for $110,000 as a yearling in the stud's 2021 sale.
Another significant yearling purchase was Millah Murrah Thunderman T216 sold to Anne Marie and Daniel Barrow, Merlewood Angus, Mirboo North, Vic.
The 13-month-old bull is a Rocket Man R38 son and out of Millah Murrah Abigail Q11, another Klooney K42 daughter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.