Aquawest and BE fire pumps are your best friend

Aquawests Adam Fields and B.A.R Groups Brad Farrugia with the New Fire Commander Pump at this years Ag Quip Field day. Picture supplied

RURAL landowners are on heightened alert in NSW with a 68 per cent rise in bush and grass fires this year.



The NSW Rural Fire Service has responded to more than 2000 bush and grass fires since August 1, compared to 638 for the same period last year.



Wet weather over the past three years has created large amounts of undergrowth and as we move into a long, hot summer now is the time to prepare for the upcoming season.

Aquawest is your pumping and irrigation specialist with four locations throughout the central west and north-west slopes.



Their team is highly qualified with decades of experience in the industry and is confident in their ability to identify, advise and supply fire fighting pumps.



Aquawest will confidently implement the best water solution for you.



When it comes to portable firefighting units, Aquawest offers the reliable range of BE Fire Pumps manufactured by the B.A.R. Group based in Sydney.

"We have been selling the BE Fire pumps with strong positive customer feedback for many years," Aquawest's Adam Fields said.



"The BE fire pump range includes single and twin impeller pumps powered by genuine Honda GX industrial series engines. BE fire pump engines are mounted in a rugged steel roll cage for portability and protection."

New for this season is the BE Fire Commander unit with unique features compared to its competitors. The Fire Commander pump has a big pump body and a large single piece 7" impeller delivering significant volumes of water at high pressure.



This makes the Fire Commander ideally suited for dousing fires fast. The Fire Commander also features a big 2" suction port that allows the pump to self-prime quickly which is critical in a fire emergency.

The season ahead could be a brutal, Mr Fields said.



"We have already seen a dryer than average winter, and property owners need to prepare now," he said.



"Don't wait until there is smoke in the air. If your plan is to stay and defend, arming yourself with a reliable and dependable fire pump is vital."

The BE range of light-weight portable fire pumps is ideal for many applications. Mop up and fire protection are just the beginning. Use your pump for on-farm applications such as high pressure transfer, spray irrigation and much more as well.

Aquawest also stocks the complete range of pumps available from BE. The BE range consists of Ultralite and trash pumps, plus big volume water movers ranging in size from 2" to 6" capacity with flow rates up to 3000 litres per minute, making them suitable for moving large volumes of water fast.

The professional team at Aquawest will ensure their customers get specialist advice and the best possible results.

