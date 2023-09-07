Steers at Wodonga sold to $1430, heifers $1180

A very good yarding of 2359 store cattle met keen demand at Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange, Wodonga, today.
The offering was dominated by black cattle but still had some good pens of other breeds on offer.
Steers weighing 280-330kg sold to $1165 (376c/kg), those weighing 330-400kg sold to $1215 (342c/kg) and those weighing 400-500kg sold to $1310 (296c/kg).
Heavy steers over 500kg topped at $1430 (279c/kg).
Heifers weighing 330-400kg sold to $1000 (262c/kg), those weighing 400-500kg sold to $1060 (233c/kg) and those over 500kg topped at $1180 (234c/kg)
Cows with calves sold to $1830.
Steer sales included 17 Angus weighing 512kg sold by NA Boyd, for $1430: 26 Rossrich-blood Angus weighing 396kg sold by Salzke Enterprises, Jindera, for $1215 and 11 Rotherfield-blood Herefords weighing 460kg sold by Bernard Hore, Bowna, for $1150.
Heifer sales included 16 Angus sold by DK and LM Comb, Hay, weighing 334kg for $620: 15 Angus weighing 356kg sold by G Hewitt and T Merriman, Bonegilla, for $750 and 18 Angus weighing 313kg sold by FD and H Holden, Chiltern Victoria, for $660.
Sales of cows with calves included 12 Dunoon-blood Angus sold for $1800.
Wodonga-based agents Elders and Paull and Scollard Nutrien conducted the sale.
