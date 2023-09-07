Rams with carcase and growth attributes sold to strong demand today at Felix Poll Dorsets and White Suffolks, Greenethorpe, selling to a top of $10,600.
Rams sold as far as South Australia, with both the top priced Poll Dorset and White Suffolk bought by an undisclosed buyer from Bordertown, SA.
The top-priced Poll Dorest ram for the sale was 220287, purchased by a bidder on AuctionsPlus, from Bordertown, SA for $10,600.
Showing trait leading Lambplan figures across most traits, with a post weaning weight (PWT) figure of 18.4 and a post-weaning worm egg count (PWEC) of -53, placing him in the top 10 per cent of the breed.
The 14 month-old ram also displayed lambplan figures on the top five percent of the breed of 4.2 for post-weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD), 165.4 for terminal carcase production (TCP) and 161 for lamb eating quality (LEQ), while also having a postweaning fat (PFAT) value of 0.0.
The top priced ram for the White Suffolks sold to $10,000, to the same purchaser as the top-priced Poll Dorset ram, and is headed down to Bordertown, SA.
Another 14 month-old ram, 221452 displayed TCP and LEQ values of 170 and 173.1, respectively, placing him in the top one pc of the breed.
He also showed a birthweight value of 0.17, along with a PWT value of 19.2 and PEMD of 4.0, ranking him in the top five pc of the breed.
Another highlight of the sale was a spring drop ram 221338, who sold to another undisclosed bidder on AuctionsPlus for $5900.
Ranking in the top one per cent for the breed for PWT, TCP and LEQ, with values of 21, 170.2 and 167.2, respectively, he showed plenty of growth for age and thickness.
Stud principal Rodney Watt, said the sale exceeded his expectations and was so strong given the current market conditions.
"We focus on early maturity rams," Mr Watt said
"I think that it is more important now given the conditions."
The overall clearance for the Poll Dorset rams was 100pc with the older age group averaging $2342 and the spring-drop rams averaging $2929.
The White Suffolks averaged $2496, with a clearance of 60 rams sold of the 62 offered.
The sale was conducted by Alan Gray and Co, Cowra, while being interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
