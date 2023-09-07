The Land
Interstate buyers boosted the market at Felix Rams

Helen DeCosta
September 7 2023 - 7:00pm
Top-priced ram for the sale sold for $10,600 to an undisclosed bidder on AuctionsPlus, Bordertown, SA, with Allan Gray and Co agent, Rory Brien and Felix Rams stud prinicpal, Rodney Watt. Photo by Helen De Costa.
Rams with carcase and growth attributes sold to strong demand today at Felix Poll Dorsets and White Suffolks, Greenethorpe, selling to a top of $10,600.

