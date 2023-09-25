Moree is about to turn-soil on an enterprise-building project estimated to deliver 40,000 jobs over 40 years
Last week's state budget confirmed the allocation of $198.5 million, with $186.5m becoming available over the next four years, to lay the groundwork on a 4700 hectare industrial site, adjacent to rail lines, the Newell Highway, grain storage facilities and logistics networks.
The state will carry out planning and development, contracting out to build roads and lay-down infrastructure like water, sewerage, electricity and data lines.
Not everyone wins in the deal. Development will absorb black soil from farmers bordering the rail line corridor, including Weebollabolla's Norlund Pastoral which stands to lose 700ha of prime arable country through compulsory acquisition.
A previous Perrottet government allocated the money, after Deputy Premier John Barilaro announced some of the $4.2 billion gleamed from the Snowy Hydro scheme would go towards "transformational projects".
Then Nationals' leader Paul Toole even announced the cash on a tour of town before the election.Since Labor came to power there has been glum silence on the matter.
A previous urgent conversation with NSW Labor's minister for agriculture and regional NSW, Tara Moriarty, MLC, on her visit to the black soil was met with a polite smile but no words. Last Tuesday's funding confirmation eased the anxiety.
"There is extreme relief," says Moree Plains shire mayor Mark Johnson.
Other centres destined to host special activation precincts have had mixed budget results. Logistics hubs at Parkes and Wagga were given the green light, while those at Narrabri, Cooma and Newcastle have been put on a back burner.
"We knew that the budget was under pressure," says Cr Johnson, "We understood that we come from a blue-ribbon Nationals seat but this is wonderful news. We are over the moon.
"I believe it is a turning point for the shire that I haven't seen in my lifetime.
"We grow cotton and grain, we have sub-artesian bore water," he said.
"When it comes to renewable energy our long daylight hours are an advantage, but there are no value added opportunities here."
In spite of funding insecurity ahead of the budget there has already been commitment from one enterprise keen to build an intensive horticultural facility capable of creating 150 jobs.
The 4700ha SAP will be located across the tracks from a special industrial precinct alongside the future Inland Rail, and brings real potential to manage large scale shipments of locally made product.
"With the airport adjacent to that, the potential is huge," Cr Johnson says. "We predict there will be 40,000 jobs out of it over 40 years."
However, the value of economic security and the potential to offer jobs to Moree's under-employed is high.
"We produce $1.1-2 billion worth of agricultural commodity. Now secondary industries can be built off the back of agriculture."
Moree businesses are back on top after the brutal down-cycle of the last drought followed by record crops in the wet years. Even now, as the season dries off and cattle prices falter there is good money in hay, while Sorghum is looking very attractive. Meanwhile those in town continue to adapt to a boom-bust sales cycle.
"We've all learned to sit on our money in those times and save for a rainy day," says CEO of agricultural machinery supplier Kenway and Clark, Pete McCann. For that reason he agrees the SAP will deliver economic benefit.
"It's a good thing if the funding is there," he said. "To bring new people into the community is a good start as that drives services like doctors and dentists."
The size of the project alone will help sell its attributes.
"Once you get to volume it becomes a viable commitment to come to the area. Whether it's a Woolies or a Bunnings, they will bring people. On the flip-side housing must be matched and that requires builders."
Another critical economy builder for Moree also lies under a cloud of fiscal uncertainty, with the Inland Rail at a stand still 22km from town stranding any chance of efficient Newcastle Port access.
Funding focus on the nation-building project is now shifting south of that line, while the benefit to Moree - particularly easy access to Newcastle Port - lies stranded.
"In those 22km the rail would go past our bulk handling facility, a cotton gin and our special activisation precinct," Mayor Johnson says.
