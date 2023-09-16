Ticking all the boxes with triple trait hybrid canola

Quairading, WA farmer Scott Walker, pictured with broadcare crop specialist, was among the first to grow BASF's new InVigor line. Photo supplied

CANOLA growers will be able to reap high yields while growing crops with better herbicide tolerance with the release of InVigor LR 4540P from BASF.

The blend of traits in InVigor LR 4540P means the new variety ticks more boxes than any hybrid before it, with BASF's InVigor breeding program leading the way in introducing innovative traits while increasing yield potential.

InVigor LR 4540P will give growers their first opportunity to sow a triple trait TruFlex variety.

Growers could select it for its outstanding yield potential alone (one to two tonnes per hectare), but its unique combination of three traits, along with its shorter plant height, gives growers more flexibility in responding to emerging threats as well.

InVigor LR 4540P joins InVigor LT 4530P as the only varieties to be bred with three different trait technologies.

Both varieties have the LibertyLink and PodGuard traits, which are exclusive to InVigor hybrids. InVigor LT 4530P is also a triple trait variety while the new InVigor LR 4540P is TruFlex.

The '45' component in both their names indicates that they have early to mid season (4.5) flowering maturity.

InVigor LR 4540P has all bases covered for growers wanting very high yield potential and some extra layers of yield protection, according to BASF canola breeder David Pike.

"Last year's national variety trial results put InVigor LR 4540P right up at the top of TruFlex varieties," he said.

"Results vary from site to site, of course, but overall it probably emerged as the strongest performer in the medium yield range that most growers can expect - between one and two tonnes a hectare.

"That confirms what we saw in the two previous years of internal trials across a range of conditions."

InVigor LR 4540P had strong yields in low to medium rainfall areas. Photo supplied

BASF has a great track record of releasing high-yielding TruFlex varieties, and with InVigor R 4022P now discontinued, InVigor R 4520P is an excellent fit for WA's northern ag zones.

Mr Pike said InVigor LR 4540P would also make an ideal replacement in those areas, offering increased yield potential as well as the extra herbicide tolerance to deliver outstanding results.

InVigor LR 4540P also includes the unique PodGuard trait, which provides a much higher level of shatter-tolerance than traditional breeding programs can achieve.

InVigor LR 4540P's performance in medium to high rainfall areas. Photo supplied

The superior PodGuard protection allows growers to delay harvesting until the crop is fully mature and handle harvest timing pressure more easily. It also reduces yield loss during the harvesting process itself.

"There's a pretty clear gap between PodGuard lines and the vast majority of other varieties," Mr Pike said.

InVigor LR 4540P's shorter stature, compared to most other TruFlex varieties, adds to the variety's harvestability profile.

InVigor LR 4540P performed well in national variety trials. Photo supplied

The final advantage InVigor LR 4540P offers is the option of applying Liberty herbicide in-crop as well as glyphosate.

"There's no need to use Liberty on InVigor LR 4540P if growers are happy with the standard TruFlex spray program," Mr Pike said.

"But it gives them a valuable option to introduce a new mode of action, plus potentially improve control of particular weeds and help slow the spread of glyphosate resistance."

West Australian grower Scott Walker can't wait to get the header into his crop at Quairading,

The fourth generation farmer grew 300ha of InVigor LT 4530P in 2022, with good results around weed control as well as harvestability, thanks to the PodGuard trait.

"It was really good to harvest ... it fed in nicely and didn't fluff up and it yielded well," Mr Walker said.

Mr Walker is growing InVigor LR 4540P this year and the crop is looking good.

"The triple trait... that's such a bonus in growing anything at the moment," he said.

"TruFlex makes it so much easier because, especially for timing, this year we had a really good start and they just bolted, so you get your first shot down early and then you need another two, three weeks before your second.

"By then canola can be flowering so if you don't have a TruFlex you might only get one hit on it.

"I think it's fantastic to be able to mix it with glyphosate."

PodGuard is a huge help when it comes to yield.

"If you do get a couple of windy days or you can't quite get to this paddock first, having the PodGuard is such a benefit," he said.

"You always look for the P on the end of the label now just to make sure you've got it."

Mr Walker encouraged other growers to look at the triple-trait varieties as an option for the 2024 season.

"Everyone needs to look into using something like this because you just can't keep growing genetically modified Roundup Ready canola and expect your glyphosate not to run out soon.

"If you can just work in one paddock a year ... just to try and work through your rotation.

"Especially with this one, it's a bit of a no-brainer. It's such a good yielder - why would you not grow it?"