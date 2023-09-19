Ultrasafe makes performance-activated carbon filters for every tractor

Ultrasafe managing director Brett Jantzen. Picture supplied

One thing that really satisfies Brett Jantzen is when his company designs another new tractor cabin filter that outperforms its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) competitors, and at the same time saves its customers money.



Mr Jantzen is managing director of leading Australian cabin air filter specialist Ultrasafe, which manufactures more than 1500 different activated carbon tractor filters, one to suit almost every tractor and sprayer model ever made.



"We love it when dealers call us about a new tractor model as it becomes an opportunity for our team to design an Ultrasafe activated carbon filter that is cost effective and outperforms any OEM," he said.



Ultrasafe's process is to review the OEM filter and the particular tractor requirements, design and test it, and then launch.



Ultrasafe makes more than 1500 models of cabin filters. Picture supplied

The company's experience and industry knowledge means it can rapidly have high quality filters available for new models. Filters are available through a national network of 500 tractor dealers.



Recent examples include the release of the New Holland's T.4F and T.4V series Category 4 cabin, and Fendt Vario 211P/211S tractors. New filter models have been designed for excavators, self propelled sprayers, and all models of agriculture tractors.



"All of them required our expertise to ensure the Ultrasafe filter matches the tractor requirements and forms a safe airtight seal," Mr Jantzen said.



Filters are designed for newly-released tractor models. Picture Shutterstock

"Our team travels nationally to dealers or farmers to ensure accurate fit and airflow for existing tractor cabins."

Supporting farmers

Adelaide-based Ultrasafe has more than 30 years of experience in designing and manufacturing tractor cabin and external filter options. Having also been owned and operated by farmers who had seen first hand the effects that unsafe practices around chemical use could have on farmers, its priority is looking after the health of its customers.



Its high-quality activated carbon filters are designed to effectively adsorb toxic matter from air that passes through the air-conditioning systems of tractor cabins and other vehicles working in these hazardous environments.

Ultrasafe uses mostly Australian-made materials, expertise, and technology to design and precision manufacture its cabin air filters, powered by ADXORB Activated Carbon to deliver superior chemical protection. And Ultrasafe proudly holds the Australian-Made Accreditation.

Independent laboratory testing in October 2022 to standard ASABE S613-3 proved Ultrasafe chemical filters exceed industry standards. Incredibly, they performed up to 11 times better and adsorbed more chemicals than all others including the leading European filter brand.

And one of the added benefits is that Ultrasafe's filters are also reusable, reducing costs for their customers. When an Ultrasafe filter's life is exhausted, customers can simply return it to Ultrasafe and it will be reconditioned as new - and usually at around half the price of a new filter.



Safety a priority

Making it easier and more economical for farmers to make sure they are properly prepared when using chemicals is a key focus for Ultrasafe.

Ultrasafe filters feature a visual indicator - a cell of beads which change colour as the filter ages, going from purple when it's new, through to brown and then black when it needs to be replaced. The company also recommends the use of its windscreen stickers as an extra reminder.



"The visual indicator beads are designed to make it easy for farmers to check their filter and assess when to replace it for their safety," said Mr Jantzen.



Indicator beads turn from purple to brown on chemical exposure. Picture supplied

"It's something that gives farmers peace of mind - they don't have to wait until they start smelling chemical fumes in the cab to know when they need to change the filter."



Recent research by Ultrasafe found many farmers found it challenging to ensure their filters were up to date and in working order.

In a six-month study of the age of all of its activated carbon filters returned for recharging, Ultrasafe found the filters had been used for an average of 2.4 years, more than double the recommended time span for safe use.

Ultrasafe's recommendation, which is in line with the international standard ASABE S613-3, is that an activated carbon air filter should be replaced every season.

Under the OHS Act employers must ensure the health safety and welfare of their employees and other persons at their place of work. This includes preventing health risks created by the use of pesticides.



"We encourage our customers to check their cabin air filters with every safety check or service to ensure they remain compliant," Mr Jantzen said.

