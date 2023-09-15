A wet autumn is a great foundation for a glorious spring.
April's rain has brought wonderful blossom to my garden this year and after a mild winter, it has been opening earlier than usual.
I've been loving the prolific blooms of Prunus x Elvins for the past week.
The flowers wreathe the branches so densely that the wood is nearly invisible, and the leaves don't emerge to distract from them until the flowers are almost finished.
According to my gardening diary it started flowering 10 days earlier than last year, maybe a sign of the season to come?
The blooms of Elvins are unusual in that they open white before slowly changing to deep pink.
Most flowers fade with age, though another that also darkens belongs, like Prunus x Elvins, to the rose family (Rosaceae): Rosa mutabilis has single flowers that open cream before deepening to pink and finally dark red, all three colours appearing on the bush simultaneously.
If you're looking for a good small tree to frame an entrance or fill a gap, Prunus x Elvins would be excellent.
It takes up little space (three by three metres), has a rounded, spreading shape and russet red autumn leaves, providing two distinct seasons of interest.
The blossom is amazing, worth watching every day as it changes: my trees are currently just turning pink, with lower branches in the shade still white with greenish centres.
It's only drawback, I hate to mention this but full disclosure, it suffers from cherry slug, which attacks the leaves a week or so after they open.
As the tree is small you can either hose the slimy little horrors off or spray them with homemade soap insecticide. Use liquid soap or dissolved soap flakes, not detergent, one tablespoon (20 millilitres) per litre of warm (to dissolve the soap) water.
The rose family includes many lovely small and medium trees. Rosarian and author Susan Irvine (1928-2019) - whose books, including Garden of a Thousand Roses (1992) and A Hillside of Roses (1994), are must-reads for anyone wanting to grow roses in Australia - often started with the rose family when looking for trees for her gardens.
She especially loved crab apples Malus floribunda and M. John Downie, Manchurian pear (Pyrus ussuriensis) and, for its brilliant autumn colour and berries, the European mountain ash (Sorbus aucuparia) - all beautiful, hardy trees.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.