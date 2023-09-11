The top-priced bull from Dalkeith's annual sale last week is destined for the sunshine state.
Warren Point Pastoral, Mitchell, Queensland, purchased Dalkeith Sire S090 for the top price of $11,000, from the Dalkeith Herefords and Poll Herefords online sale on Thursday, September 7.
Buyer Chris Lethbridge said the Poll Hereford bull was right in line with what the team at Warren Point - who are ramping up for their own sale on October 13 - was looking for in a stud sire.
"We're always looking for good, big, long bulls," he said.
"We need them big and long with plenty of grunt in them and that's what their [Dalkeith] bulls do."
Sire S090 displayed estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +77 carcase weight, +107 600-day weight, +0.9 rib fat, +1.2 rump fat and +104 mature cow weight.
The Poll Hereford bull also had EBVs of +1.1 scrotal size and +5.9 eye muscle area with Dalkeith's Antony Martin, Cassilis, noting "he scanned the best of all the bulls".
Leading into the sale, Mr Martin said he'd predicted Sire S090 was "probably the top bull for the day" on offer for the stud based at Cassilis, near Merriwa.
"We had a little bit of inside information on him because we have calves on the ground and they're pretty handy calves," he said.
Mr Martin added: "He's a long bull, a good muscle bull and a sirey type of bull."
The volume buyer was Brooks Proprietors, Birdsville.
The operation purchased six bulls for $6000 each.
Dalkeith picked up two new buyers at the sale while also being well supported by return buyers.
At auction, 21 bulls of 27 offered sold to the top of $11,000 and an average of $6571.
This year marked the third year the Dalkeith sale was run as online only.
Mr Martin said he was "more than happy" with how the sale went with a number of Dalkeith's clients getting out of cattle in recent years.
"I was expecting to clear maybe 15 or 16 so to clear 21 out of the sale was pleasing," he said.
The selling agents were Milling Stuart and Elders, while AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
