A hot and extremely windy day was endured by the good crowd that attended the annual Elite Poll Hereford sale at Gundy, near Scone, last Thursday.
Unfortunately, the extreme drought conditions in the Hunter and surrounding areas led to much buyer caution and a disappointing clearance of 40 per cent with an average price of $6000.
Several clients had decided not to join breeders this spring, are going to sell all spring calving heifers prior to calving or have already sold so many breeders they don't need replacement bulls.
However, there were 100pc appreciative comments on the quality, temperament and presentation of all the bulls.
Alastair Rayner, RaynerAg, was again in attendance to assist buyers and was extremely pleased with the quality and soundness of the selection.
Bulls were sold to three states with support from repeat and new buyers with the top price of $10,000 paid by Bruce Gunning on behalf of repeat buyers, Grathlyn Poll Herefords, Mudgee, who also took home Elite Q008 T107 for $5000.
The top-priced bull was Elite N224 S003 who is a Super Sire for the breed and had the low birth weight and excellent calving ease, growth and carcase they were looking for to follow on from previous selections from Elite.
Mr Gunning was also extremely pleased with S003's structural balance.
S003's very valuable, balanced estimated breeding values (EBVs) were +8 calving ease, +4.1 birth weight, +68 400-day weight, +22 milk, +7.1 eye muscle area and +2 intramuscular fat.
Grathlyn's additional purchase, Elite Q008 T107, is the stylish young bull sired by another Elite Super Sire. T107 again had excellent calving ease, growth and carcase with an EMA of +8.2.
He will see duties in both the Emu Hole and Grathlyn herds.
The second top-priced bull, Elite K124 S374, was selected by Peter Weller, Swanvale Herefords, Winton, near Tamworth, for his top performance, style and deep colour. S374 will be shared with Ben Monie of Thornleigh Herefords, Little Plain, near Inverell.
The Wellers have had several successful Elite sires and were very pleased to add S374 to their herd.
New client, Doodle Cooma Poll Herefords, Alfredtown, near Wagga Wagga, selected another balanced, top-performing sire for their herd in Elite Q150 S191. He is from a heifer who is a half-sister to the top-priced bull, S3. S191 again had good CE, growth and exceptional carcase of +8.3 EMA and +2 IMF.
The Helmsman sale was interfaced with AuctionsPlus and agent was Thomas Livestock, Branxton.
