Bidder Competition was strong with rams sold to the local area and interstate at the Outback Multi Purpose Merino sale, held on-property, The Marra.
Buyers sought rams with greater eye muscle depth and staple length.
Outback MPM sold 179 of the 179 rams offered, which were late July/early September drop, to average $2522.
The top-priced ram was knocked down for $5250 to Anthony Glasson, Picarilli Merinos, Thargomindah, Queensland.
The sale topper, Outback 221827, sired by GM200382, had Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) of +2.2 yearling fat (YFAT), +3.6 yearling eye muscle depth (YEMD) and +24.2 yearling staple length (YSL), placing him in the top 5pc of the breed.
First time buyer Mr Glasson said he followed the stud on social media and liked what they were doing.
"First and foremost, the rams had to have the double polled gene as we breed rams ourselves and I'm working on try to get them all polled," he said.
"After that, I wanted good balance in all of the ASBVs however the most important ones were fat and muscle balance with clean fleece weight and staple length.
"Given we are in a 10 inch high rainfall area, fat and muscle balance is so important for survivability, doability as well as fertility when the going gets tough.
"I also wanted balance with fleece weight and staple length as if you push fleece weight without good fat and muscle you're backing yourself into a corner, especially in our environment.
"We run 6000 to 8000 sheep depending on the season with 500 of our top elite ewes in a ram breeding operation...the two rams will go over those elite ewes to breed rams we can sell."
Mr Glasson also purchased the second top priced ram, Outback 222015, for $5000.
The OB201511 son had ASBVs of +2.0 YFAT and +3.1 YEMD, placing him in the top 5pc of the breed. He was also in the top 10pc of the breed for a YSL of +20.
Volume buyer and returning client, Jim Head, Nebea South, Coonamble, was the bidder to beat, purchasing a total of 71 rams to a top of $4000 to average $2447.
Mr Head's top priced ram, Outback 220270, had ASBVs of +24.3 YSL, placing him in the top 5pc of the breed.
The MJ190764 son placed in the top 10pc of the breed for +9.1 post weaning weight and +1.5 YFAT.
He also had a +1.8 YEMD and +1.5 yearling weight, placing him in the top 20pc of the breed.
Mr Head said the rams will join a new self replacing Merino flock on his property near Coonamble.
"We'll do a January joining to 6500 maiden ewes, scan 90 days later and start the program from there," he said.
"We believe condition scores are the most important thing for breeding and self replacing as the higher percentage makes a big difference to lambs on the ground and their survival.
"When selecting the rams, I looked for fat, eye muscle, staple length and post weaning weight as well as the wool on the day."
Stud principal Richie Steele said he was overwhelmed by the success of the sale.
TME Ag, Gulargambone, purchased 10 rams to a top of $4500.
Hardie Pastoral Co, Berthong, purchased 11 rams to a top of $4250
RossMoore Ag, Burren Junction, purchased 11 rams to a top of $2250 four times.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Nyngan with Brad Wilson, Nutrien Dubbo as auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
