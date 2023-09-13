The Land
New $3.7 million DPI project to help boost Kidplan

Denis Howard
Denis Howard
September 13 2023 - 4:30pm
A new $3.7 million project to improve goat efficiency is underway at NSW DPI Condobolin. Picture supplied
A new $3.7 million project to improve goat efficiency is underway at NSW DPI Condobolin. Picture supplied

The goat industry has received a $3.7 million boost to help improve producer efficiency and productivity through the Measured Goats project which is being co-funded by MLA Donor Company, a subsidiary of Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA), and in collaboration with the University of New England's animal genetics and breeding unit (AGBU) and NSW Department of Primary Industries.

