The Land
Home/News
Opinion

Industry making strides towards net-zero commitment but outreach and support critical for farmers embarking on the journey

September 12 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More industries are committing to a net-zero target. Picture via Shutterstock
More industries are committing to a net-zero target. Picture via Shutterstock

Late last year it was widely reported that almost half of Australia's ASX200-listed companies had made a net-zero commitment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.