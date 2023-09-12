It's now been five months since I was named as the 2023 RM Williams RAS Rural Achiever and since then, I have had the absolute privilege of attending various community events and ag shows as a guest.
I've also been invited behind the scenes, allowing me to see what it takes to bring these events together.
To sum it up, it's the people. Diverse, dedicated and passionate people.
The ones who sit on the committees, show societies and operating boards. The ones who selflessly volunteer their time to continue legacies and bring events to life.
Without them and their efforts, our community events and ag shows would cease.
Across the board, a real concern for a lot of committees is their continuation. A lot are voicing succession worries as they struggle to get younger members on board.
With thanks to the RAS, I recently attended the Agricultural Shows Australia 2023 Conference, held in Adelaide, which was themed 'showing into the future'.
Jennifer Giesike, CEO of the Washington Town and Country Fair, was invited as an internal keynote speaker.
Jennifer gave an amazing presentation on working with volunteers from different generations and I had some key takeaways aimed at attracting and retaining those in their 20s to 30s.
We all generalise 20-30-year-olds as being tech-savvy and confident. They are often at the stage where they are looking to grow their skills to enhance their career opportunities and develop friendships within their communities. They enjoy being part of something and giving back.
However, this generation is busy and overscheduled. So, how can you get them involved in your organisation?
Be flexible. It sounds simple but ensuring your meetings can be dialled into online, or occur at a time that is generally after work, will help make joining your committee an accessible option.
Talk about your organisation and roles within it - like an employer would. If you can link volunteer positions to skills and development opportunities, you can encourage the interest of this demographic.
Approach individuals one on one. If you think they would be a good fit, tell them. This generation loves personalisation, acknowledgement and appreciation.
And finally, make it fun and welcoming. If meetings and events are enjoyable and they feel like they are contributing, they will want to stay involved. Ultimately, this is what we want!
Thank you to all our volunteers who make our community events in regional and rural NSW happen.
And if you aren't currently involved in assisting with a community organisation, I challenge you to join one.
