A powerhouse of recognised Angus genetics with figures and phenotype to match, Brooklana Chisum S9E created stud history on Tuesday with a record bid to $30,000.
Of the 30 bulls offered for sale at Brooklana, 14 sold to average $12,357.
Chisum, by the recognised US sire S Chisum 255, from Brooklana Flower, a daughter from Millah Murrah Flower G57, presented on sale day at 768 kilograms with 39 centimeter circumference scrotal measurement, 122 square centimetre eye muscle area and 6.8 per cent intra muscular fat. His figures showed +2.3 for birth weight and +115 for 600 day weight, with +18 for milk.
Repeat buyer Allan Gillogly, Terry Hie Hie via Moree paid the winning bid online and later said he was keen on Chisum's breeding and will put him to a line of heifers with Granite Ridge blood.
"We've been very happy with Brooklana bulls in the past," he said noting that prior Brooklana bulls previously proved their doability in a very different environment to their home paddocks.
The grazier runs a pure-bred Angus herd and grows out calves to bullocks before consigning direct to the processors.
Emerald, Qld bull breeder Jeff Holzwart, Bauhinia Park, paid $28,000 for Brooklana Paratrooper S7E, 738kg with 42cm scrotal and the highest IMF of the draft at 7.5pc.
The son of Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 from a daughter of Millah Murrah Prue M4 - bought by Brooklana stud principal Rodger Pryce for an Australian record price of $190,000 in 2017 - recorded estimated breeding values that include +3.6BW, +132 at 600 days, +86 carcase weight and +7.6 EMA. Bowen Angus stud was the underbidder online.
"We basically bought him for his carcase," said Mr Holzwart, who has previously topped Brooklana bull sales and also purchased a number of females from the stud, with the herd tropically adapted to central Queensland buffel grass country. Paratrooper S7E will be put to other females in the herd that don't carry Brooklana blood.
Successful commercial Angus breeders Brian and Christine Hillier, Hysant Pty Ltd at Ebor paid $20,000 for an embryo twin, Brooklana MM Paratrooper S1E also by Paratrooper P15 from a daughter of Prue M4, 742kg with 39cm scrotal and 6.9pc IMF. EBV figures include +2.2BW, +139 600 day growth, +89CWT and +6.7EMA.
Bruce and Sue Griffiths, Kyneton, Vic, paid $14,000 for Brooklana Chisum A S19A by a Chisum son from Prue M4 out of a grand-daughter of Te Mania Emperor.
Repeat buyers and commercial Angus breeders Luke and Abby Richards, Kingaroy Pastoral Co at Bald Hills via Ebor who bought two bulls and paid to $14,000 for Brooklana Paratrooper S2E, also by Paratrooper P15 from a daughter of Prue M4. The sire has been accepted into Angus Australia's sire proving scheme.
Repeat client Paul Gibbins, Rolling Hills at Lowanna, also bought two bulls to $8000 for Brooklana Chisum S6E by S Chisum 255 from a Medlyn daughter of SAV 8180 Traveler.
The on-property sale was conducted by Ray White Rural Dorrigo with new agency principal Tim Baylis taking bids from the rostrum while AuctionsPlus managed the online action.
