The Land
Genetic package drives Brooklana Angus to best sale result

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated September 12 2023 - 7:48pm, first published 4:30pm
Brooklana Angus stud principal Rodger Pryce with Brooklana Chisum S9E which sold to a stud record on Tuesday.
A powerhouse of recognised Angus genetics with figures and phenotype to match, Brooklana Chisum S9E created stud history on Tuesday with a record bid to $30,000.

