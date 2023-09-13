The Land
Waiting for pre-harvest rain | Grain Wrap

By Craig Ednie, Awb Cargill
September 13 2023 - 2:30pm
In the northern regions, the harvest is just around the corner, possibly commencing in as little as two weeks.
As the harvest season rapidly approaches, growers are working tirelessly to complete pre-harvest tasks while eagerly awaiting the much-needed spring rainfall.

