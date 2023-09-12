Doug and Barbara Tozer presented 48 bulls bred in their Onslow Angus stud, Wallendbeen, near Cootamundra, on Tuesday, September 12.
A top price of $26,000 was achieved while 33 sold for an average of $9136.
The top-priced bull, Onslow Prelude S201, a 954kg son of Circle 8 Prelude M150, was bought by Ian and Cathy Darmody, Burbong Angus, Bungendore.
The two-year-old had the impressive July 2023 Trans Tasman Angus Cattle Evaluation estimated breeding values of +6.3 birth weight, +133 600-day weight, +19 milk, while his scrotal measured 42 centimetres, with +5.1 eye muscle area, -1.1 rib fat, -1.5 rump fat and +1.9 intramuscular fat.
Mr Darmody said his new sire had tremendous "eye appeal" with a "very sirey head".
"I had picked him out in the paddock at Onslow in July," he said.
"He is a long bull, with a fantastic spine and heaps of red meat, and a great neck extension"
Mr Darmody has a herd of large-framed cows and he said his new stud sire will optimise their balance.
"He is a free-moving bull, with good cover," he said.
"He is related to the bull I bought here last year and will be joined to stud heifers. I'm investing in the future."
Other good sales included one at $18,500 to EJ Merriman and Son NSW Pty Ltd, Yass, who have been buying bulls from Doug and Barbara Tozer for 48 years.
Epona Pty Ltd, Singleton, picked up their choice of the draft for $16,000, Bonnie Doone Angus, Yarra, paid $7000 for their pick, and TZR Holdings, Wallendbeen, paid $6000 each for two bulls.
Volume buyers included BJ and LK Tozer, Jerangle, near Cooma, who selected four replacement sires for a $6250 average, and Kinloch Trading, Launceston, Tasmania, added three sires to their Angus herd for a $14,333 average.
Doug Tozer has an enviable record when it comes to breeding sound bulls which are commercially orientated, using a combination of many years of experience, his hand and eye, with judicious application of EBVs.
He acknowledges Breedplan as the most significant aid to cattle breeders developed during his life.
"Used as an aid to the breeder, EBVs enable predictability to be gauged into a program," Mr Tozer said.
"At present, in my opinion and in some instances, we see EBVs being marketed at the expense of some of the commercial traits."
The sale was settled by Elders, Goulburn, it was interfaced with AuctionsPlus and Lincoln McKinlay, Elders was the auctioneer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.