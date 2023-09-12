For their 21st annual on-property sale, Gnadbro Pastoral Company, Collingullie, offered 3800 first cross maiden ewes, not-station-mated, and listed on AuctionsPlus.
All ewes are mulesed, Gudair vaccinated, drenched, backlined and vaccinated with 6 in 1.
Sired by Cadell Border Leicester rams from Merino ewes bred on western Riverina stations, the 16-17-month-old ewes topped at $204 for the pen of 200 weighing 66 kilograms.
Also weighing 66kg, the second and third pens of 100 ewes each sold for $198.
The average price for the 3750 ewes sold was $177.25
Assessed by Jarrod Slattery, Nutrien Wagga Wagga, thought the sale was "exceptional".
"It was obviously evident that the reputation of the sheep created demand from return buyers," he said.
"There was a premium for these ewes and the top prices were in line and better than many other first cross ewe sales."
Repeat buyers from Mt Gambier, SA, and Leeton competed with local prime lamb producers.
The sale was settled by Nutrien Wagga, interfaced with AuctionsPlus and Peter Cabot was the auctioneer.
