A fall in young cattle prices of more than 90 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) in the past month is opening up opportunities for producers with feed - particularly in terms of young heifers.
While restocker steer and heifer prices have both softened in NSW in recent months, Meat and Livestock Australia data indicates the slip in prices has been much greater for steers.
This suggests there's still demand for heifers and, in some cases, they may present a better alternative to steers when there's uncertainty about the season.
Agents say heifers present buyers with a few alternatives: grow out and sell into the prime markets, run them with a bull and sell as in-calf females, or retain in the herd as breeders.
H Francis and Company agent Alex Croker, Wagga Wagga, said there were plenty of opportunities for people looking to put away some good heifers and then calve them out next year.
"We are seeing some good heifers come through the sales that are surplus to those breeders' needs and they represent good buying," he said.
He said anybody with the resources to buy in now would be looking at these as "females for the future".
"Even the feeder heifers up around the 400kg are not making much less than the similar steers at the moment, so that's another option," he said.
At the same time, Mr Croker said the cow market was holding up very well in comparison with the other categories.
Cows in the heaviest weight bracket were the best performers and he said getting females up to the right weight was important to achieve the better pricing.
He said it was also worth noting seasonal conditions in the south were pretty good for this time of year.
"We just need to keep getting regular showers of rain," he said.
Tim Mackay, Forbes Livestock and Agency Company, said even little weaner heifers should not be overlooked as a buying option.
"Things will turn around, so for people who can see their way through until next year, the heifers provide you with a few different alternative markets," Mr Mackay said.
He said it was important to be selective and aim to purchase well-bred heifers that could be sold into a variety of markets depending on what happens with the season into next year.
"At the moment we are seeing some lovely well-bred females being offered and you can pick them up for not much over 200c/kg (liveweight)," he said.
Mr Mackay was expecting that by next year there should be a turnaround in the market dynamics.
"By then we will have cleared some of the backlog that's in the system right now and we should be back to more stability of numbers," he said.
