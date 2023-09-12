The Land
Buying up females for the future

By Karen Bailey
September 13 2023 - 6:45am
Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Company agent Mark Jolliffe, Young, with 375kg well-bred heifers sold by Neil Walker, Dorroughby Pastoral, Boorowa, for $740 a head at Carcoar store sale last Friday. Picture by Karen Bailey.
A fall in young cattle prices of more than 90 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) in the past month is opening up opportunities for producers with feed - particularly in terms of young heifers.

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

