The Land
Home/Beef

Beef Spec Feedback trial enters 460 head

Brett Tindal
By Brett Tindal
September 13 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 2024 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial kicked off a fortnight ago with 460 head of cattle entering the Teys Australia Jindalee Feedlot at Stockinbingal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Tindal

Brett Tindal

Livestock Channel manager

Livestock Channel Manager for ACM, looking after a team of 9 across NSW, Qld, Vic and SA. Have been with Fairfax for 15 years in 2017 with 12 months as a journalist, 4 years as a livestock sales rep, 8 years as the Livestock manager at The Land and two years as the Livestock Channel Manager for ACM.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.