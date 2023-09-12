The 2024 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial kicked off a fortnight ago with 460 head of cattle entering the Teys Australia Jindalee Feedlot at Stockinbingal.
A strong start to the season in the southern states has helped the numbers grow up from 420 last year, while an increase of northern producers around the New England and Tamworth areas also lifted the intake.
Steers came from across NSW and Victoria, from as far south as Gippsland and as far north as Condamine, Queensland, with 16 breeds and crosses represented.
This year's intake saw a consignment of Brangus cattle from Qld, while the other breeds represented included Angus, Hereford, Charolais, Romagnola, Murray Grey, Black Simmental, Shorthorn, Red Angus, Speckle Park and composites such as Blue E.
Jindalee feedlot manager Shane Bullock said the steers averaged 429 kilograms, which was on par with last year, while 87 per cent hit the induction specification range of 360 to 480kg, down from 92pc compliance last year.
Mr Bullock said the steers had settled in well and were all set for good environmental conditions this season after a few challenging years.
An attraction for this year's trial was also the chance to dual enter the ANZ National Carcase competition held at BEEF 2024 in Rockhampton in May.
The entrants in the Beef Spectacular Trial have the opportunity to dual enter into the BEEF 2024 competition and select three steers from their team to send the data into the national competition, which has been a big attraction for vendors for the past three BEEF Australia competitions as a value add to the trial.
This year, 460 steers entered Teys Australia's Jindalee Feedlot on August 24 and will go on feed for 112 days, before exiting just prior to Christmas.
The trial will culminate in February with a presentation dinner in Wagga Wagga, where the 2024 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial champion will again be crowned.
The trial cattle were again trucked across the country by Shanahan's Livestock Transport, who shifted 400 head of the steers seamlessly from Victoria to Condamine.
Coopers Animal Health again looked after the health of the steers, supplying each vendors with a bottle of Bovilis Mh+IBR to help each vendor pre-vaccinate their cattle prior to entry and Leader Products supplied all of the tags for trucking and the trial.
The trial will again target the beef brands of Teys Australia in Teys Black Angus, Riverine Premium and Teys Classic.
A field day will be held later in the year for vendors to view their animals.
