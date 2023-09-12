Two people have died following a crash near the NSW-Victoria border on Tuesday, September 12.
Emergency services were called to Redlands Road, Corowa, following reports of a crash at roughly 7.40pm, police said in a statement.
Murray River police officers arrived at the scene to find a Ford Falcon and Holden Commodore had reportedly collided before the Ford crashed into a tree.
The female passenger of the Ford was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics but died at the scene.
The Ford driver, an 18-year-old man, was freed from the vehicle and taken to Albury Base Hospital. However, he died en-route.
The Holden driver, an 18-year-old man, was uninjured and taken to Corowa Hospital for mandatory testing.
A crime scene has been established and officers from the crash investigation unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
As inquiries continue, police are urging anyone with dashcam footage or information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 pr https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
