Superfine wool grown on farms in the New England is playing its part at the Rugby World Cup as the Wallabies tackle the rest of the rugby world for the William Webb Ellis Trophy in France.
Putting pizzazz into the Wallabies' off the pitch with superfine wool blazers and trousers is MJ Bale, an Australian-owned menswear brand founded in 2009 by Matt Jensen (the M.J. in M.J. Bale).
MJ Bale's head of brand, Jonathan Lobban, said as the official tailor to the Wallabies, MJ Bale was honoured to dress the team in their custom-made uniforms worn by players and officials.
The navy blazer and the trousers is made from 100 per cent Australian superfine Merino wool from growers in the Uralla, Armidale, Guyra and Glen Innes districts and was sourced and spun by Vitale Barberis Canonico, Mr Lobban said
The blazer is finished with Japanese grosgrain trim in a slate blue colour, and the national coat of arms is stitched onto the front breast pocket
The artwork of Kamilaroi/Gamilaraay artist Dennis Golding is incorporated into the lining design, as well, and each player's name and Wallaby test number are stitched into the interior.
The MJ Bale team met the Wallabies before departing for France and said the players were interested to know of the origins of the materials. "The coach, Eddie Jones, proved to be the most curious and asked many questions," Mr Lobban said.
Matt Jensen, MJ Bale's founder and chief executive officer said the brand was proud to outfit the Wallabies in natural, home-grown superfine Merino wool, a high-performance fibre.
"It's even better that the wool has been grown in New England, New South Wales - undisputedly one of the finest regions in the world for premium woolgrowing," he said.
"We hope these uniforms give the Wallabies the joy and confidence they require to perform on the world's stage, and we wish them all the best in France."
MJ Bale has stamped itself with strong sustainability credentials, becoming accredited in 2021 as Australia's first fully carbon-neutral fashion brand (covering both products and organisation).
In the same year, MJ Bale also released the world's first zero-emission wool, grown on Simon Cameron and the Saralco Partnership property, Kingston, at Conara, in the northern midlands of Tasmania.
Mr Cameron's flock won this year's Zegna Trophy, which was presented to him in June by Dr Paolo Zegna, Ermenegildo Zegna Group board member, at the Australian Superfine Wool Growers' Conference held at Launceston, Tas.
Mr Cameron met, Mr Jensen, at a dinner in Sydney hosted by the Italian fabric manufacturer Vitale Barberis Canonico.
"Matt and I struck up a conversation, and after to-ing and fro-ing a bit, we decided to proceed with a range of suits made from wool from Kingston, single-sourced, which was a relatively novel idea," Mr Cameron said.
The Wallabies next match is against Fiji on Monday, September 18, starting at 1.45am AEST.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.