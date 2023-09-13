The Land
Home/News

Wanganella and Poll Boonoke ram sale results, clearance rate, average, top price

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
September 13 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Murdoch, Haddon Rig classer, Oliver Cameron, Poll Boonoke, Bernadette and Geoff Davidson, Moorundie Polls, Keith, SA, Alastair Provan, AFA, Conargo, and Andy McLean, Haddon Rig stud manager, Warren, with the top-priced Poll Boonoke ram.
Stuart Murdoch, Haddon Rig classer, Oliver Cameron, Poll Boonoke, Bernadette and Geoff Davidson, Moorundie Polls, Keith, SA, Alastair Provan, AFA, Conargo, and Andy McLean, Haddon Rig stud manager, Warren, with the top-priced Poll Boonoke ram.

A ram that's had plenty of show success was the standout when Australian Food and Agriculture, Boonoke, Conargo, presented 155 Poll Boonoke, 45 Wanganella and 20 Poll Boonoke Prime Merino rams for sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.