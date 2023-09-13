A ram that's had plenty of show success was the standout when Australian Food and Agriculture, Boonoke, Conargo, presented 155 Poll Boonoke, 45 Wanganella and 20 Poll Boonoke Prime Merino rams for sale.
There was a total clearance of the offering with an overall average price of $3043 and a top price of $35,000.
The Poll Boonoke draft included 10 studs which averaged $15,300 while 165 paddock rams averaged $2361, four shedded Wanganella rams averaged $5050 and 41 Wanganella paddock rams averaged $2602.
The top-priced ram, which had show success at Hay, the Australian Sheep and Wool in Bendigo, Vic, and the Royal Adelaide Show, SA, was purchased by Geoff and Bernadette Davidson, Moorundie Polls, Keith, SA, in partnership with George Falkiner, Haddon Rig, Warren.
Mr Davidson said his new stud sire has impeccable breeding backed by productive traits essential for the wool and sheep industry.
He said he was in the business to produce an elite fibre.
"When we select rams we want predictability and stability in our rams," he said.
"This ram is by one of our own top sires out of one of the leading ET ewes in the Poll Boonoke stud.
"He has great structure and stance and is carrying a heavy cutting 16m fleece.'
Haddon Rig stud manager Andy Maclean had seen the ram at the Australian Sheep and Wool Show and was very taken with his productive capacity.
"I was extremely impressed with his carcass and his fleece," Mr Maclean said.
"He is a true dual-purpose modern Poll Merino ram.
"He is a different bloodline to what we have previously bought from Poll Boonoke and we those rams have bred very well for us.
"This cross with Moorundie Poll is showing the breeding of a big sheep with an elite fibre is taking the wool industry in the right direction and our new sire is proof for future wool production."
Weighing 119kg, PB221447 is a poll son of M200032 and carrying a fleece which measured 16.4m, 2.6 standard deviation, 16.1 co-efficient of variation and 99.8pc comfort factor.
His scan indicated 44 centimetres eye muscle depth, and 7.5 miillimetre fat, while his Australian Sheep Breeding Values showed -2.1 yearling fibre diameter, 23.5 yearling clean fleece weight, 7.8 post weaning weight, 9.8 yearling weight, 0.0 yearling eye muscle depth, -0.9 yearling fat, and his indexes recorded Merino Production Plus 181.3 and Dual Purpose Plus 180.7.
The ram had a great 2023 show season - champion March-shorn ram at Hay, reserve champion medium wool ram and champion March-shorn Australian Merino All-purpose ram at Bendigo, and reserve champion medium wool March-shorn Poll Merino ram at Royal Adelaide.
The Poll Boonoke stud reserved the right to collect 800 doses of semen to be used solely with the stud.
The second top-priced Poll Boonoke ram at $26,000 was purchased by Nigel Roberts, Dunbogan, Elong Elong, near Dunedoo, and James Armstrong, Cassilis Park stud, Cassilis, near Merriwa.
In the Wanganella offering W220285 by W200231 was purchased by Rodney and Nicola Kirk, Londale Park, Berrimal, Vic, for their Wanganella-based stud.
"We wanted a ram with a bit more grunt in his wool, and he is definitely a heavy wool cutter," Mr Kirk said.
"He has outstanding wool, with nourishment, a deep bold crimp and with long staple and whiteness and his structure is terrific, with a great fat and eye muscle test."
Weighing 117.5kg, his fleece measured 18.8m, 3.4 SD, 18.3 CV, and 99.6pc CF, while he scanned 42.5cm eye muscle depth, and 7mm fat.
His ASBVs showed -0.1 yearling fibre diameter, 25.4 yearling clean fleece weight, 7.4 post weaning weight, 8.6 yearling weight, 0.7 yearling eye muscle depth and -0.2 yearling fat, with MP+ 150.8 and DP+ 162.6.
The sale was interfaced on AuctionsPlus. Settled by Elders and Nutrien Deniliquin, with Peter Godbolt, and Rick Power, Nutrien and Matt Tinkler, Elders, wielding the gavel.
