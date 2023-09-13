Local buyers were out in force at the annual GullenGamble Poll Merino sale at Wellington on Tuesday.
The sale reached a top of $4000 and averaged $1305, with 78 rams of 130 selling at auction and a further seven rams sold immediately post sale.
The top-priced ram, 220043, was bought by Ben and Cloe Lawson, Monte Carlo Store Creek Pty Ltd, Stuart Town, south of Wellington. The couple operate in partnership with Jenny, Jack and Brittany Quirk.
Mr Lawson said he had been buying from the stud for about a decade and liked the soundness and structure of the top ram.
The Kiandra Poll-200013 son had a fibre diameter of 16.8 micron and Australian sheep breeding values that ranked in the top 10 per cent for weaning weight, post-weaning weight and maternal weaning weight.
The Lawsons bought five rams in total to average $2040.
First-time buyers, Sullivan and Sullivan, Molong, purchased the second top-priced ram for $3600.
Tag 220677, by GullenGamble Poll-201764, was described by auctioneer Martin Simmons as the "pick of the sale".
It had a 17.7 micron fibre diameter and ranked in the top 5pc for weaning weight, post-weaning weight, yearling weight, and for its dual purpose production plus index.
The Sullivan family also bought 220187, which ranked in the top 5pc for both its Merino production plus and dual purpose production plus indexes, for $3000.
In total, the family bought seven rams to average $1771.
S and L Jarvis, Boorowa, paid $3400 for the 16.2 micron 220466.
Volume buyers included long-term clients Makag Family Trust, Yeoval, near Wellington, who bought 23 rams at auction and a further three post sale to an equal top of $1600 and overall average of $984.
Kerin Food and Fibre, Narromine, purchased 11 rams at auction and another post sale to a top of $1800 and $983 average.
Bourke-based buyer Peter Davis took home six to an equal top of $1400 to average $1033, while Dapper Pastoral Company, Dunedoo, bought five to a top of $1000 to average $840.
Stud co-principal Max Edwards said he was pleased to see both new and return clients, and the direction the stud was taking.
Elders conducted the sale with Martin Simmons, Dubbo, as auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the interface.
