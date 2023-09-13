Negotiations are continuing on the quality 8419 hectare (20,846 acre) organic dryland farming and grazing enterprise Wirchilleba after the property was passed in at auction for $4.85 million on Wednesday.
Offered Goulburn-based Phillip and Vanessa Bell, the 8419 hectare (20,846 acre) property is located on Grain Road in the Gilgunnia district about 130km north of Lake Cagelligo and 140km west of Condobolin.
The Nutrien Harcourts auction conducted on AuctionsPlus attracted seven registered bidders drawn from NSW, Victoria and South Australia.
Wirchilleba is currently running 800 Droughtmaster cows and followers.
The property has heavy red clay to sandy loam soils and is generally flat with some slightly undulating country at the northern end.
The fertile soil support a wide variety of natural grasses and other edible species including copper burr, barley grass, cotton bush and clovers.
There is about 2633ha of mixed organic dryland farming, with about 1200ha sown with lucerne, well developed open cropping country. In addition, an additional 2800ha has been pulled.
Timbers include scattered box and pine, rosewood, wilga and curran bush.
Wirchilleba is divided into eight main grazing paddocks. There is 12km of exclusion fencing on the eastern boundary.
The 300 head capacity steel panel cattle yards are equipped with a crush and a loading ramp.
The unequipped six stand shearing shed has steel sheep yards attached and is set to load sheep through the shed.
Fence lines, dam drains and access tracks have been recently graded.
Water is supplied from eight dams and two bores. There are also beneficial flows from Burthong Creek that disperse on the property for about 6km as well as backing up into natural low areas.
Improvements include a comfortable three bedroom transportable style home that is positioned adjacent to Burthong Creek and well established shade trees.
There is also a storage garage, six bay workshop/garage, old hay shed, two 85 tonne silos, a 100 tonne silo, two 35 tonne silos, and 200,000 litres of rain water storage.
Contact David Russell, 0418 636 050, Nutrien Harcourts.
