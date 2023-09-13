A resilient cow has been rescued from a narrow sinkhole in England's Witton Castle Country Park.
County Durham farmers said the cow was curious about the small hole in the grass and slipped in head-first after investigating too closely.
Footage uploaded to Twitter in September shows farmers using straps to secure the legs and carefully tug the fully-grown cow out of the tiny sinkhole using a tractor.
But as soon as the limp body is laid on the grass it springs in action.
The calm bovine then lets the farmers remove the bonds and wanders back to the herd on shaky legs.
