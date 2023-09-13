Welcome back to Getting the Upper Land, where senior journalist Denis Howard and livestock editor Rebecca Nadge give a rundown of some of the stories featured in the paper. Making news this week:
While many producers struggle through the immediate price and season dilemmas, some are adopting a long-term strategy and banking on the positive outlook for sheep and wool beyond the next 12 months. Among them is Dubbo shearer and sheep producer Hilton Barrett, who has the sheep industry talking this week with a post on social media saying he could take as many as 50,000 sheep, starting in three to four weeks.
There are murmurings from all levels of governments about fresh support for regional jobs through manufacturing, but established companies ask the question: "will it be enough?" Federal Labor points to its $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund as key to driving change towards a manufacturing economy, while those working in the industry say it makes sense to build in regional Australia for a wide variety of reasons - efficient turnaround times on new tooling just one of those. Keep an eye out for this story later in the week.
There was something for everyone at the 35th annual Millah Murrah Angus sale last Thursday, with the top end reaching $200,000 and commercial buyers also able to secure the genetics they needed. Held on-farm at Goonamurrah, Bathurst, the sale got off to a red hot start with the first 20 lots averaging $34,950 and grossing $699,000. The sale offered 121 bulls which sold to an overall average of $24,645 and grossed $2.982 million.
Milwillah Angus has registered a full clearance at its 17th annual on-property bull sale. Along with all 98 bulls offered being sold at the sale at Young, Milwillah registered an average of $23,566, a top price of $200,000 and a gross of $2.311 million.
The goat industry has received a $3.7 million boost to help improve producer efficiency and productivity through the Measured Goats project which is being co-funded by MLA Donor Company, a subsidiary of Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA), and in collaboration with the University of New England's animal genetics and breeding unit (AGBU) and NSW Department of Primary Industries.
