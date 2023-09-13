There are murmurings from all levels of governments about fresh support for regional jobs through manufacturing, but established companies ask the question: "will it be enough?" Federal Labor points to its $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund as key to driving change towards a manufacturing economy, while those working in the industry say it makes sense to build in regional Australia for a wide variety of reasons - efficient turnaround times on new tooling just one of those. Keep an eye out for this story later in the week.