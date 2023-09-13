Studs and repeat buyers were in action at the Wormbete Simmentals 11th on-property sale at Illabo today, with bidders being represented from five states.
The stud sold to a top of $13,000 twice to a repeat buyer for the Hopkins families black and traditional Simmental program, Heffernan Livestock, Cathkin, Vic.
Wormbete Thomahawk T32 was the first bull to make $13,000 selling to the Heffernan family, scanning an eye muscle area of 119 centimetres squared at just 14 months-old.
The Gibbs 7382 Broad Range son, a homozygous black, homozygous polled bull, was in the top 10 per cent for weaning weight (WW) with an estimated progeny difference (EPD) figure of +90.0 and for cavling ease (CE) with a figure of +14.7, while also placing in the top four pc for yearling weight (YW), with a value of +145.7.
As a heifers first calf Thomahawk T32 also placed up in the top two pc for carcase weight (CW) and in the top one pc for rib eye area (REA) showing a figure of +1.4, with a daily average weight gain of 2kg per day since weaning.
The second bull to reach $13,000 was Wormbete Torretto T14, also purchased by Heffernan Livestock, Cathkin, Vic.
Also a homozygous black, homozygous polled bull, the 14 month-old calf had a pedigree of notable females within the herd and was sired by a homebred sire for the stud, Wormbete Quantium Leap Q38.
Weighing 652kg, with a scrotal measurement of 38cm, the purebred bull placed in the top ten pc for WW with a figure of +89.4, as well for maternal weaning weight (MWWT) with a value of 70.7.
He carried the high ranking values through to his carcase attributes also recording a CW figure of +43 and a REA of 1.25, placing him the top one pc.
Buyers Greg and daughter Darcey Heffernan, Heffernan Livestock said, that they like the growth of the bulls and they have purchased from the stud last year, with plans for them to go over Poll Hereford cows within their breeding operation.
"We were in the market for cow bulls," Ms Heffernan said.
"We've kept some of the black baldy heifers, which have been performing really well for us."
For the traditional bull draft in the catalogue, Wormbete Thunder T16, claimed top-priced purchased by Scicluna Enterprises, Gunnedah for $10,000.
Being discribed in the catalogue as being 'a beautifully balanced Millenium son, with great eye appeal, thickness and top assessment for temperament', the 14 month-old red bull, measured a scrotal measurement of 37cm.
He also weighed 584kg with a stayability value of 16.9.
The draft of heifers topped at $8000 for Wormbete Beatrix T88, purchased by Suzanne Robinson, Upper Yarraman, Qld.
The traditional heifer, was introduced by auctioneer Hamish McGeoch, as a heifer that steps it up a couple of knotches, showing plenty of capacity, while being very correct.
Having a MWWT of +87, she ranks in the top one pc of the breed, along with showing WW and YW figures of 92.7 and 132.4, respectively, putting her in the top three pc for those traits, while placing in the top 10pc for milk.
The volume buyer for the sale was Country Style Simmentals, Eumongerie, near Dubbo, who initially travelled to purchase a bull but also took home four heifers to an average of $4000.
The overall results of the sale were 18 black Simmental bulls offered and sold to a top of $13,000 twice to average $8500, while 8 traditional bulls were sold of the 21 offered to a top of $10,000, with an average of $7150.
Meanwhile the heifers sold to a top of $8000, with nine of 13 offered, sold to an average of $5100.
Wormbete Simmentals stud principal John Hopkins said the cattle still sold into all different states of the country which is fantastic and were getting a lot of repeat buyers, with the heifers holding up fairly well and over all the averages were pretty strong for 14 month-old bulls.
"Theres a a bit more movement in the black Simmentals now and our program is strengthening that side as well, that's our go to forward situation." Mr Hopkins said.
"It's sad to see some quality bulls that are left behind but hopefully well clear them in the next few days."
Nutrien Wagga Wagga conducted the sale, with Tim Woodham auctioning the bulls and Hamish McGeoch the heifers. AuctionsPlus also provided the online interface.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.