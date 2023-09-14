The volume buyers included Mirage Land and Water, Cunnamulla, Qld, which bought 12 rams to a top of $3600 to average $2350; A R Cameron, West Wyalong, who purchased 10 rams to a top of $2800 to average $2530, and HW Colless Partnership, Condobolin, who bought seven rams to a top of $3500 to average $2871.

