Long time repeat buyers claimed the top-priced ram at Ashbank Poll Dorsets and White Suffolks yesterday, near Dubbo reaching a top of $2100.
The stud acheived a full clearance on the Poll Dorset rams with 73 being offered and sold, with having a clearance rate of 73 per cent for the White Suffolks.
The top priced ram was a August September drop Poll Dorset ram, Ashbank tag 333, purchased by Anthony Martin family of Woodland, Arthurville, near Wellington for $2100.
The Martin family have been long time supporters of the Ashbank program with Anthony's father being one of the first clients for the stud.
Mr Martin said that the family tries to buy the top end rams each year for their crossbred lamb operation.
"The good quality rams flow though to produce good quality lambs," Mr Martin said
"And that's what pays in the saleyards."
The Martin family also purchased another five rams in the sale to average $1550.
The top-price White Suffolk ram was Ashbank tag 139T, bought by P and J Carter, Nmagarlee, Wellington for $1400.
The ram was a June drop lamb, with a post weaning weight figure of +14.
The Carter family also purchased three more rams our of the sale with an average of $1150.
There were two larger volume buyers active in the sale the first being Westcott Partners, Peak Hill, who purchased seven rams for an average of $900, while W and E Brown and Sons, Bedgerabong bought 13 rams to a top of $1500 twice to average $984.
Ashbank stud principal Daryl Dixon was the sale was fairlt tough, but considering the lamb prices and the weathers conditions the clearance was reasonably good and that there were buyers chasing post weaning weight and eye-muscle depth, with a shift in direction.
"Everyones looking at getting there lambs off early these days." Mr Dixon said.
.A lot of factors now with season is one, the cost of production, you havent got to keep them as long and shearing."
The average for the Poll Dorsert rams was $990, while the White Suffolks averaged $912.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Milling Thomas, Dubbo and Nutrien Wilson Russ, Warren with Peter Thomas and Marcus Bruce as auctioneers.
