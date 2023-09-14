The Simmons family has once again came away from the Narranmore Poll Dorset sale at Elong Elong, near Dunedoo, with the top-priced ram.
The Simmons' purchased Narranmore tag 74 for $4900 to repeat their effort from earlier this year and last September.
They purchased the top-priced rams at those respective sales.
Last week, the family purchased one other ram at the sale on Friday, September 8, for $3000 to an average of $3950.
Buyer Ben Simmons, Leadville, near Dunedoo, said the rams would be used over first cross ewes in the family's commercial flock to breed prime lambs.
The Simmons' are long-time supporters of the O'Leary family's Narranmore sale and Mr Simmons said the rams always "do the job" that's required of them.
Talking on the top-priced ram, Mr Simmons said the 120-kilogram ram was structurally correct and had good scan figures, in particular "his high estimated muscle area".
"That's what we're chasing - plenty of meat in them, so you've got good, high-yielding lambs," Mr Simmons said.
The volume buyer of the sale was Phil Redding, Alto Rural, Dunedoo.
He liked the overall capacity and shape of the rams and purchased 14 of them to an average of $2257.
They included the second top-priced ram, tag 114, who weighed 121 kilograms and was bought for $4300.
Also a return buyer, Mr Redding said the rams would go over his first cross ewes to breed second cross lambs.
Two rams shared the third top price and were both sold to the Doherty brothers, Goolma, near Gulgong.
Those two rams weighed 106kg and 115kg, respectively, and were purchased for $3600 each.
In total, the Doherty brothers purchased three rams to average $3066.
Portelli Pastoral, Dunedoo, purchased 10 rams, all for $1000 each.
Of the 93 rams on offer, 69 were sold to an average of $1578.
Buyers were made up of repeat clients, Narranmore's Christine O'Leary said.
"I think every single buyer on the day was a repeat buyer which is always great, we think," she said.
Mrs O'Leary said they weren't expecting the prices were to be as high as they were and the family was happy with the sale result.
Milling Stuart conducted the sale with Angus Stuart, Dunedoo, as auctioneer.
