The Land
Home/Markets

Wodonga steers to $1380

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
September 14 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Norm and Sandy Maher, Bungowannah, sold 28 Angus steers, 441kg, with Tabletop Angus blood, for $1290. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.
Norm and Sandy Maher, Bungowannah, sold 28 Angus steers, 441kg, with Tabletop Angus blood, for $1290. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.

It was a buyers market at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange on Thursday where steers sold to a top of $1380 a head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.