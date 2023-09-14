It was a buyers market at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange on Thursday where steers sold to a top of $1380 a head.
A total of 2150 cattle were yarded which Peter Ruaro, Peter Ruaro Livestock, said sold cheaper than the previous fortnight.
"A price adjustment was made here like everywhere else," he said.
"We've just got to take it on the chin and move on."
Steers weighing less than 280 kilograms typically sold for $360 to $780, while steers weighing 280kg to 400kg mostly made $580 to $1200 and heavier grown steers sold to $1380.
Heifers less than 280 kilograms typically sold for $350 to $560, while heifers weighing 280kg to 400kg made $440 to $850 and heavier heifers sold for $800 to $940.
Cows with calves sold for $1000 to $1430.
Bonegilla Park, Bonegilla, sold a single Angus steer, 585kg, for $1380 and another two Angus steers, 378kg, for $920.
Norm and Sandy Maher, Bungowannah, sold 28 Angus steers, 441kg, with Tabletop Angus blood, for $1290.
Whyte Pastoral Co, Barranduda, sold 19 Angus steers, 382kg, with Tabletop and Scotts Angus blood, for $1155, and TD Horan, Mansfield, sold two Angus steers, 405kg, for $1010.
Racha Holdings, Corryong, sold eight Angus steers, 348kg, for $940 and Russo Constructions, Kiewa, sold eight Angus steers, 352kg, for $920.
In other breeds JC and RC Scales, Dartmouth, sold eight Hereford steers, 431kg, for $1110, and DH and LC Cameron and Son, Bowna, sold six Hereford steers, 283kg, for $910.
Singe Family, Henty, sold 23 Santa/Shorthorn steers, 378kg, with Rockingham and Eurimbla blood, for $995.
A line of 11 Charolais steers, 304kg, from BJ McFarland, Bethanga, sold for $800.
In the heifers Comrie Cattle, Goulburn, sold five Angus heifers, 428kg, for $940.
Racha Holding, Corryong, sold two Angus heifers, 398kg, for $800, and BL and KA Attree, Tallangatta Valley, sold seven black baldy heifers, 370kg, for $845.
Hannaford Pastoral Company, Grenfell, sold 24 Angus heifers, 341kg, for $670, and J McNamara, Jingellic, sold 14 Angus heifers, 323kg, for $665.
A line of two Hereford heifers, 485kg, from KF Maddison, Tawonga South, made $850.
Wandana, Howlong, sold 18 Hereford heifers, 296kg, for $500.
A small number of cows with calves were yarded including eight Angus cows with calves from NA and LJ Clarke, Corryong, sold for $1430.
A line of 12 Angus cows with calves from LJ and LE Graham, Holbrook, made $1360.
Buyers were local and from Wangaratta, Shepparton, Myrtleford and Finley.
The sale was conducted by Peter Ruaro Livestock, Brian Unthank Rural, Corcoran Parker and Schubert Boers.
