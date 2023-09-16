Loving a challenge on the Monaro

I enjoy seeing what they can produce from all aspects and because every year is different, breeding Merino sheep on the Monaro is always a challenge.- Dylan Litchfield, Arthella, Middlingbank via Cooma
When reflecting on his start to breeding Merino sheep Dylan Litchfield says it's because he thinks "they are such an exciting animal".
"Their versatility and adaptability to so many different environments and the ability to make an income from the different Merino enterprises means they are a profitable animal here on the Monaro."
Mr Litchfield manages the three-property, 2800-hectare aggregation based at Arthella, Middlingbank via Cooma, where 5000 Cottage Park-blood Merino ewes are joined for a spring lambing.
He has been at Arthella Pastoral for the past two-and-a-half years and credits his interest in breeding Merino sheep to the many people he has worked with, including Mark Pendergast, studmaster at Cottage Park, Cooma, and who classes the Arthella flock.
"I started as a stockman 11 years ago working on a mixed farming property near Cootamundra, but my passion developed for the Merino," he said. "I enjoy seeing what they can produce from all aspects and because every year is different, breeding Merino sheep on the Monaro is always a challenge."
The basic flock structure at Arthella Pastoral revolves around the Merino ewes joined to Merino rams, with the seconds after classing joined to Poll Dorset rams as terminal sires and retaining Merino wethers.
"We had been joining the Merino seconds to Border Leicester rams for the first-cross ewes, but have now changed to using Poll Dorsets," Mr Litchfield said. "We made the change because we wanted to increase the carrying capacity of our Merino ewe flock rather than carry the first-cross ewe lambs through our winter. With our Poll Dorset lambs we can offload them before the end of autumn."
The wether lambs are kept on one of the properties which has native pasture more suited to growing wool, and they are kept for as long as the season holds and also depends on market demand for grown sheep.
Merino rams have been sourced from Cottage Park for the past 12 years, and the Monaro-bred rams are particularly suited to the high country environment.
"Their constitution is very strong and they handle our extreme climate well," he said. "We can see how well they grow out and well bred they are for where we live."
Replacement rams are purchased during the annual Cottage Park sale.
"There is a good selection to pick from. I am focusing on the size and condition of the sheep - a well balanced ram is our main focus and with the right wool type. We look for the heavier cutting sheep with bulk and fineness as we try to increase wool cut over the next few years."
