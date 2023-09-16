The Land
Home/News

Loving a challenge on the Monaro

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
September 16 2023 - 5:00pm
Dylan Litchfield checking his Cottage Park-blood Merino ewes on the high Monaro plains. Picture supplied
Dylan Litchfield checking his Cottage Park-blood Merino ewes on the high Monaro plains. Picture supplied
March/April-shorn Merino ewes east of Cooma. Picture supplied
March/April-shorn Merino ewes east of Cooma. Picture supplied
Cottage Park-blood Merino ewes bred on Arthella. Picture supplied
Cottage Park-blood Merino ewes bred on Arthella. Picture supplied

I enjoy seeing what they can produce from all aspects and because every year is different, breeding Merino sheep on the Monaro is always a challenge.

- Dylan Litchfield, Arthella, Middlingbank via Cooma

When reflecting on his start to breeding Merino sheep Dylan Litchfield says it's because he thinks "they are such an exciting animal".

Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

