Northern district dryland croppers will find it hard to turn their backs on a potential harvest of summer sorghum, with prices above $400 a tonne at the farm gate and nudging beyond $450/t delivered to the Darling Downs.
Moisture profiles on the northern slopes are good under winter fallow discounting a dry surface.
However Delta Agriculture district agronomist Leigh Norton says he has concerns about the general lack of nitrogen fertiliser in most of his clients' programs, after two massive years of cereal crops and a big issue with urea supply earlier in the year.
"It can be more economical to fallow over summer," he suggests.
"We as agronomists know people will put seed in the ground if they can get it in. At above $400/t it is hard to walk away from that opportunity. But we're just being careful. We wish there was more nitrogen in the soil profile and there's a combination of reasons for that: Back-to-back bumper crops, then a price spike, followed by supply issues."
While imports of urea are now readily available and the price has halved compared to last year, Mr Norton says significant falls of rain are required to get fertiliser into the soil profile. A new crop is likely to push its roots below 20cm to tap into existing moisture with surface nutrients left far behind.
"Growers also have to think about what crop comes after this one," he said. "If they spread urea on a 20mm rain event they can't be sure that it will be enough for summer sorghum and if they plant chickpeas in the autumn that nutrient application might be a wasted effort."
Meanwhile Yallaroi based contract farmers the Gilmour family are committed to planting a summer crop of sorghum on their home farm to maintain vital cash flow for their spread of endeavours. Fortunately that have already "planted" excess urea and starter mix with their air seeder, getting the granules deep so that the nutrients are already incorporated into their profile.
"We're hopeful. There's been a lot of dry years with a dry start and we get rain October," says Richard Gilmour.
The Gilmour farm, "The Brothers", nestled under volcanic hills of the same name, have recorded 334mm of rain for this year, or half the average, making it amongst the lowest 10 per cent of years. By comparison Boomi, 100km to the north-west, has recorded just 90mm for the same period.
Despite the dry season Mr Gilmour, who farms with his son Harry and Will Rudland, says the time for them to plant summer crop is now.
"This is the optimum time. People are worried about loss of soil moisture if they leave it too late," says Richard Gilmour. "And with pests like midges or pigs you don't want to have the last crop standing."
Gilmour Farming will use the all-rounder Resolute and may trial a bit of new variety Halifax. In previous years they have had good success with Baisley.
