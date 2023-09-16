Volume bidders were prominent at Weealla's Merino ram sale last week.
The stud, located at Balladoran, near Gilgandra, offered 119 rams at the sale on Saturday, September 9.
The top-priced ram, tag 508, was sold to Escon Services, Tooraweenah, for $3250.
Escon Services bought five rams in total to an average of $2300.
A number of volume buyers made their presence felt at the sale led by Wahringa Partnership, Wellington, who purchased 10 rams to a top of $1250 and an average of $1125.
AJ and AT McIntyre, Narromine, purchased eight rams to a top of $2500 and an average of $1843.
PR and RE Barling, Narromine, purchased eight rams to a top of $1750 and an average of $1187.
Wattlebank Pastoral, Nagambie, Victoria, purchased seven rams to an average of $1714.
The top price Wattlebank paid was $2750 which was the top-priced Poll Merino ram, tag 80.
P T Williams Partnership, Tullamore, near Narromine, purchased seven rams for the price of $1000 each.
In total, 83 of 119 rams sold to an average of $1295.
In a breakdown, 40 of 53 Merino rams sold to an average of $1243 and 43 of 66 Poll Merinos sold to an average of $1343.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.