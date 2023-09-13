The Land
Home/Rural Life

Vale NSW wool stalwart Russell Fahey

Peter Austin
By Peter Austin
Updated September 15 2023 - 12:02pm, first published September 13 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russell Fahey checking over a fleece at the Sydney wool auctions in 2004. Picture by Michael Petey.
Russell Fahey checking over a fleece at the Sydney wool auctions in 2004. Picture by Michael Petey.

One of the longtime stalwarts of the NSW pastoral industry, Russell Fahey, has died at the age of 101.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Austin

Peter Austin

Writer

Former editor and long time columnist and property writer for The Land.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.