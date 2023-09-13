One of the longtime stalwarts of the NSW pastoral industry, Russell Fahey, has died at the age of 101.
Raised at Boorowa, Russell began his agency career in the 1940s with Pitt Son and Badgery, where he gained woolclassing credentials and was appointed a wool traveller for western NSW.
In that capacity he built a following of clients which endured through successive generations, culminating in his appointment as manager of the company's stock and property department in 1965.
His knowledge of wool and livestock - and clients - led to him being entrusted with regular buying orders, particularly of annual drafts Merino sheep from the North West on behalf of "inside country" restockers.
He claimed to have bought 35 successive annual drops of wethers off Cleveland at Mungindi, and although principally a sheep man, his buying on clients' behalf also extended to stud and commercial cattle.
When Pitt Sons was absorbed by Elders during the woolbroker rationalisations of the 1980s, Russell went across as part of the package, taking most of his clients with him.
As the final stage of his long agency career, Russell was engaged as a client service representative by Schute Bell's managing director Robert Ryan after his retirement from Elders.
In that capacity he regularly attended wool sales at Yennora to meet clients - a routine he maintained until his late nineties when he could no longer undertake the long drive from his home at Manly.
Russell, whose death occurred on Fathers' Day, is survived by a son John and daughter Carmel.
