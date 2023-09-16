The Land
Home/Markets

Lightweight steer and heifer prices discounted at TRLX

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
September 16 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Opportunity knocks was how one of the Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association members described Friday's store sale with weaner steers ranging in price from $700 to $780 a head and averaging $535.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.