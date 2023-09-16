Opportunity knocks was how one of the Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association members described Friday's store sale with weaner steers ranging in price from $700 to $780 a head and averaging $535.
McCulloch Agencies' Alec Clydsdale conceded the sale prices were "tough, but it's a perfect opportunity to move out of your older cows and pick up heifers averaging around the $400 mark".
The number of cattle offered was reduced to 1320 head, which included cows and calves and the usual weaner and yearling numbers.
Cattle were sourced from Yarrowyck, Dunedoo, Collarenebri, Wingham, Uralla and local properties.
The competition was restricted, mostly from local interests, with cattle also sold to the Gunnedah and Narrabri districts and some limited competition from Queensland and Victoria.
Trends were cheaper throughout. The lead of the steer weaners sold $700 to $780/head, and the seconds $610 to $690/head.
The top price of the sale was a pen of four yearling Angus steers at $920, offered by RN and CJ Thurston, Hillview, Merriwa, while a pen of 24 Angus steers sold for $680.
J Cowan, Wingham, sold a pen of three Angus steers for $900, a pen of 11 steers made $750, while a pen of 15 lighter yearlings made $630. Overall, Hillview sold 37 steers, averaging $657.
Another volume seller in the same lanes was Ross Hill Pastoral Company, Uralla, with 44 Booroomooka blood steers ranging in price from $420 to $660 a head.
BJ and KN Green, Bingara sold a pen of 18 Angus steers for $780, while a pen of Charolais-cross steers from the same vendor made $620.
Longblow Pastoral Company, Garoo sold a pen of Charolais cross steers for $00 and a pen of eight Angus steers for $540.
Lush Agriculture, Werris Creek sold a pen of 18 steers for $760 to a Narrabri buyer while a pen of 27 lighter steers from the same vendor also made $760.
Mick Dawson, Pontt.a.Rosa, Kingswood, via Tamworth sold a pen of six Angus cross steers for $500.
The best heifers ranged from $520 to $590/head, and the following drafts were $370 to $460/head.
Wally and Ben McInnes, BRM Farms, Gunbower, Victoria, returning from a family holiday at Noosa called into the TRLX and bought four pens of European-cross bloodline heifers, ranging in price from $430 to $460 and were sold on behalf of Birkalla Pastoral, Dunedoo.
There were pens of light, plainer conditioned steer and heifer weaners making under $200/head.
Cows with older calves at the side sold for $1110/unit, with most cows and calves making $540 to $800/unit.
Heifers on their first calf to $600/unit, with pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) cows $265 to $450/head and PTIC heifers averaging $544/head.
