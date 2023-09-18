Demand for sires was limited at the Upper Hunter Spring Speckle Park Sale, Scone; however, more buyers were looking for heifers to add to their herds.
The top price for a bull was $6000, with only six selling at auction averaging $4333 and 15 bulls being passed in. Demand for young females was slightly more robust, with 10 selling to $5500 twice with a $3900 average, and only three were passed in.
Only two cows with calves sold for $2500 each, while three embryos averaging $1800 were sold. Two lots of semen, totalling 20 straws, sold at a top price of $140 averaging $120.
The top-priced bull was Merom Showstopper S105, offered by Merom Speckle Park Stud, Mornington Peninsula, Victoria. The bull was sired by Notta 1B Hawkeye 444E, out of a River Hill Traffic Jam 26T female.
With a birthweight of 36 kilograms, Breedplan estimated breeding values (EBV) were +32 for 200-day growth, +42 for 400-day, and +55 for 600-day growth.
The buyer was Mark Constable, Ersyldene Speckle Park stud, Kempsey.
Hollyhill Speckle Park stud, Cambewarra sold one of the top-priced females. Hollyhill Tina Turner T9 was sired by Waratah Perfect P239 and had Speckle Park Breedplan EBV of +2.6 for birthweight (BW) and growth EBVs of +24 for 200-day, +36 for 400-day and +46 for 600-day growth.
The buyer was Tim Weller, Wellerlou Speckle Park stud, Coolamon.
Merom stud sold Merom K247 Unique T24 for $5500. Sired by Maungahina Kidmans Cove, it had a BW EBV of +1.7 and growth EBVs of +11 for 200-day, +19 for 400-day and +35 for 600-day growth.
Upper Hunter Spring Speckle Park Sale committee chair Alex Pateman said the vendors had anticipated the sale would be challenging.
"It's an indication of where the cattle market is," he said. " With the number of females being killed from people's herds, how do you sell bulls?
"The demand from Queensland buyers was also down. Only three bulls were sold online."
Mr Pateman said while a number of lots were passed in, once the sale was completed, "about 50 per cent were sold out the back".
The selling agents were McGrath Upper Hunter and Elite Livestock Auctions, which provided the online interface.
