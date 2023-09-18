New and return buyers took home the top-priced bulls at the Elstow Charolais on-property sale.
The sale was held on Wednesday, September 13, with 28 bulls offered.
The top-priced bull, Elstow Spark Plug, went to repeat buyers Gisela and Wilfred Steiner, Egerland, north of Coonamble.
The Steiners, who have a commercial operation, paid $9000 for the red factor homozygous polled bull.
Elstow Spark Plug, sired by Ascot Hitman H88E, had estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +27 carcase weight, +1.2 eye muscle area and +0.3 intramuscular fat.
The Steiners also purchased Elstow Snickers, another soft, easy doing red factor bull by Palgrove Privilege, for $5000.
Two bulls sold for the second top price of $8000 as well.
The first was Elstow Smokin Hot, a homozygous polled bull that had outstanding length and weight for age.
The son of Palgrove N1097E has EBVs of +2.7 calving ease direct as well as +17 carcase weight and was sold to Aaron Charters, Casino.
Six bulls went to the Casino/Coraki area with long time supporters Paul and Stephen Boland among those buyers.
The Bolands took home three bulls to a top of $6000 and an average of $5333.
The other bull to go for $8000 was Elstow Tim Tam, purchased by new buyers KW & GL Lambin, Broke, in the Hunter Valley.
Tim Tam was described as a very quiet, red factor poll bull and at 17 months of age, he weighs 810 kilograms.
The Lambins also took home Elstow Smoothie for $5000.
Along with the Bolands, the other volume buyer of the sale was Rod Rees, Murrumbilla, Narrabri, who purchased three bulls for $5000 each.
At auction 18 of 28 bulls sold to an average of $5705 before six more bulls sold right after the sale.
The selling agents were Nutrien Ag Solutions and Hamilton Mortimer Agency with Bruce Evans, Nutrien Narrabri, the auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.