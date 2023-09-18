The Land
Home/News

Elstow Charolais 2023 bull sale top price, average, clearance rate

Ben Jaffrey
By Ben Jaffrey
Updated September 18 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top-priced bull Elstow Spark Plug and buyer Gisela Steiner, Bruce Evans, Nutrien, Shannon McConnaughty, Elstow Charolais, and Peter O'Connor, AJF Brien and Sons. Picture supplied
Top-priced bull Elstow Spark Plug and buyer Gisela Steiner, Bruce Evans, Nutrien, Shannon McConnaughty, Elstow Charolais, and Peter O'Connor, AJF Brien and Sons. Picture supplied

New and return buyers took home the top-priced bulls at the Elstow Charolais on-property sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Jaffrey

Ben Jaffrey

Content curator/journalist

Ben is a content curator and journalist for The Land. He has been with ACM since 2015 and first worked at The Area News and then at the Northern Daily Leader. Ben first joined ACM Agri as a digital journalist for all seven agricultural mastheads in 2022 before shifting to The Land full-time in 2023.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.