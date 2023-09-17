The Land
2023 Griffith Cup photos at the Dalton Park Racecourse

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
September 17 2023 - 1:00pm
It was a great day for the return of the Griffith Cup, which saw hundreds come out to the Dalton park racetrack to see the spectacle, place a bet or two and enjoy the sunshine.

