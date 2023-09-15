Numbers were down this month for a total yarding of 116 head during the Dubbo store sale.
Competition consisted of buyers from the local area.
Meat and Livestock Australia reporter David Monk said a consignment of good quality large framed Angus cows with fresh calves at foot from the Wee Waa district were the feature line.
"There were a few pens of good quality steer and heifer weaners along with a few plainer types," he said.
Weaner steers less than 280 kilograms sold from $140 to $560 a head, while those from 280kg to 330kg attracted bids to $900.
Weaner heifers weighing less than 200kg sold to $250, while those from 200kg to 280kg sold from $250 to $435.
Weaner heifers that tipped the scales at more than 280kg sold to $520.
Cows with calves attracted bids from $950 to $1060.
A pen of 24 Angus cows with calves from the Wee Waa district topped the sale at $1060.
In the steers, a quality pen of 13 Angus weaners sold to $900 while a lighter pen of four Angus weaners sold to $460.
A pen of four Friesian attracted bids to $140 while three Santa Gertrudis and Charolais cross steers sold to $560.
In the quality heifers, seven Angus weaners off the 12 mile road sold to $435 while a pen of two Angus weaners sold to $520 per head.
The sale was conducted by Dubbo Stock and Station Agents Pty Ltd.
