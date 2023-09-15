Galong-based stud Gooramma Poll Dorsets sold to a strong average at its on-property sale on September 15, with buyers chasing high fat and muscle traits.
The sale reached a top price of $25,000 with 129 of 139 lots selling to a $2198 average. Another six lots sold straight after the sale.
In the breakdown, all 29 stud rams sold to a $4758 average, while 97 of 107 commercial rams sold to a $1591 average.
Bidding for the top-priced ram, Gooramma 64-2022, started at $10,000 and rose quickly, with Rideghaven Poll Dorsets, Cudal, the successful buyers.
The 125-kilogram ram was by the $41,000 Valma 40-2020 Lyle and out of Gooramma 103-2019, a daughter of Gooramma 220-2017 Ribeye.
The ram had an eye muscle depth of 56 millimetres, fat scan of 9mm, and an eating quality index of 160.71.
The May-2022 drop also had Australian sheep breeding values of +0.36 for intramuscular fat and a post-weaning EMD of +3.61, ranking him in the top five per cent of the breed for both traits.
He also had a birthweight figure of +0.25 and weaning weight of +10.02.
Isabel Roberts, Ridgehaven Poll Dorsets, said the stud was part of a syndicate that were the underbidders when the ram's sire, Lyle, was auctioned.
Ms Roberts said she thought the price may have been higher given the ram's quality.
"It's not very often you find a sheep that visually looks great but also has a really good balance of figures," she said.
"We really want moderate birthweight rams, so when you come across one with a moderate to low birthweight with a decent set of growth figures, as well as intramuscular fat, as well as the muscle figures - it's a real challenge to find a ram that actually has a balance of figures.
"We focus really heavily on carcase traits that the meat processors are looking for, so we really want animals that dress really well, have a good lean meat yield, have really good intramuscular fat level.
"We also try and balance that out with great performance traits on farm for all our lamb producers, so an animal that provides really good efficiency and profitability on farm, but also provides value to the meat processors."
The second top-priced ram, Gooramma 220626, sold for $16,000 to Canimbla Poll Dorsets, Cowra.
By Gooramma 190680, the June-2022 drop, 124kg, had an EMD of 57mm and 10mm fat scan.
Volume buyers included Spring Creek, Stockingbingal, who purchased 12 rams to a top of $3000 to average $2058, and Lagoon Creek Ag Pty Ltd, Cootamundra, who purchased eight, all for $1200.
Bassingthwaighte Livestock and Property Marketing and Nutrien conducted the sale, which was interfaced online with AuctionsPlus.
Rick Power and Tim Woodham, Nutrien, and Lachlan Bassingthwaighte, Bassingthwaighte Livestock and Property Marketing, were the auctioneers.
Full report to come.
