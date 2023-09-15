New and repeat volume buyers stepped into the market at Glenfinnan White Suffolks yesterday, near Young with the stud achieving a near full clearance and a top of $2600 three times.
The sale achieved a clearance of 127 rams sold of the 129 offered, with an average of $1582.
The first ram to reach $2600 was G222041, selling to Talmo Pastoral Co, Bookham.
The 15 month-old ram had plenty of colour across his line of figures, ranking in the top five per cent for post eye-muscle depth of +3.85, with a lean meat yield figure of 4.83 and terminal carcase production value of 159.97.
He also displayed a weaning weight value of +11.42 with a post weaning weight of +18.29, while havinf a birthweight of +0.17.
The second top-priced ram G222177, was purchased by Francis Elsegood, Clifton Gardens, for $2600.
The 15 month-old, twin ram was ranked in the top five pc for WWT with a figure of +12.26 and a PWWT value of +19.44.
He also presented a lamb eating quality value of +148.70 and a LMY of +4.44, placing him in the top 20 pc of the breed.
David Hazell, purchased the ram on behalf of Francis Elsegood, said that the ram suits their Merino ewe enterprise, when repeat buyers return to buy the ewe portion of the progeny as lambs.
"His got good growth, but is low birth weight easy lambing." Mr Hazell said.
The third ram to sell for $2600, was G222015 purchased by Yass River Partnership, Yass.
The ram displayed half of his figures in the top ten pc of the breed with a PWT of +18.01, and PEMD of +3.28 and a TCP of 155.46.
While also showing a postive fat figure of 0.21 and a WWT pf 10.95.
The volume buyer for the sale was Macdoon Family Trust, Wallenbeen, who brought 27 rams to a top of $1800 with an average of $1333.
The family have made the decision to move from a trading operation to a sheep breeding operation, with more security and a lower base line in mind, when it comes to cost for the business.
"We're trying to mix our income streams with still running merino ewes for the wool and now leaning toward White Suffolk for some of our maiden ewes and smaller ewes." Mr Baldry said.
"The numbers on these rams were excellent and the Hayes dedicated to their stud."
Butt Livestock and Property agent Phill Butt, said that he was happy with the overall result for the stud with the averages and the clearance of the sale.
"The prices today reflected the quality of the rams on offer here today and also the reputation of the stud." Mr Butt said.
Glenfinnan stud principal Anna Hayes said that the family were thrilled with the result.
"The prices are probably a bit lower this year, but that's indicative of the market but the fact that we sold nearly every ram means we are probably selling the right product." Mrs Hayes said.
"For me, I thought they presented well, everyone had positive comments about them and they're happy to take them home."
The sale was conducted by Butt Livestock and Property, while being interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
