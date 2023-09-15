The Land
Near full clearance for Glenfinnan with new clients being active

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
September 16 2023 - 6:45am
Butt Livestock and Property agent Issac Mannon with John Hayes and David Hazell, with the one of the top priced rams G222177 selling for $2600 to Francis Elsegood, Clifton Heights. Photo by Helen De Costa.
New and repeat volume buyers stepped into the market at Glenfinnan White Suffolks yesterday, near Young with the stud achieving a near full clearance and a top of $2600 three times.

