What the hell is going on? This is the question all of us farmers are asking about sheep and cattle prices which have plummeted to levels not seen since 1974!
Why is this? Our dollar is low, at around US63-64 cents, which should make us competitive on the world stage. Cattle are flat out averaging $2 a kiogram (live weight) and sheep $1.50/kg (live weight) this week.
There are many questions to answered, in my opinion.
What are our industry bodies, such as Meat and Livestock Australia, peak farmer bodies, etc, doing? We have heard nothing.
Their silence has been deafening, why are livestock prices in the USA and Canada double our prices and they are now going into a third year of drought?
Who can we actually rely on to back rural producers? We have the best livestock practices in the world and best livestock, but are losing market share. Why?
Why would you send, with all due respect, federal Minister for Agriculture Murray Watt to negotiate a free trade deal with the EU when he would hardly know one end of the sheep or a beast to the other?
Why can't we have more export licenses, particularly for sheep, granted, so we can create more competition?
Why do our government bodies bow to the minority groups and close our live export, which provides real protein for the underprivileged countries who cannot afford refrigeration?
Will those minority groups come and help farmers shoot these animals when they become unsaleable?
Why are supermarkets still selling meat for exorbitant prices when they have more than halved in prices to the producers?
City people should be eating prime lamb and cattle at the lowest prices ever.
While I realise a good general rain would fix this problem a bit. How has it got so bad for a quality product?
Why do we have trouble getting workers and have to import workers when we have so many people on the dole?
Some are third generation dole bludgers!
Why can't we fast track some small service abattoirs to be built and maybe grant special export licenses to create more competition?
I'm a sixth generation farmer, was a stock and station agent for 40 years and I don't believe I have seen things so bad, particularly for our sheep, ever.
I hope some of these highly paid industry leaders get off their butts and do something for us before it's too late.
There's not much point having the best practices in the world if we can't get anything back for it!
MICHAEL JACKSON, Jackson Pastoral Co, Guyra.
While not totally committed, my leaning was towards voting "yes" in the Voice referendum.
However, I have decided to vote "no" and my reasons have nothing to do with constitutional recognition and everything to do with trust in our politicians.
While supporting many principles of the Voice, I had some concerns, but was prepared to take the risk. Now, I find the risk too great after my faith in politicians has been shattered by federal Minister Tanya Plibersek.
Our rural communities have reluctantly accepted the Murray-Darling Basin Plan with all its shortcomings and we have worked for more than a decade to improve its implementation, collaborate with bureaucracies and present solutions that can deliver environmental outcomes without decimating farmers and rural communities.
The additional 450 gigalitres which Ms Plibersek tells us must be delivered, including through buybacks, was not in the original Basin Plan. But at least we were guaranteed by Labor's Tony Burke and reinforced only five years ago that the 450GL would only be recovered through buybacks if there were no adverse social and economic impacts.
A fortnight ago, this promise was thrown out by Ms Plibersek, in what can only be described as a shameful, politically-motivated attack on all Australians.
It will not only affect farmers and rural communities, but also force up the price of food at supermarkets for everyone.
If Ms Plibersek is prepared to break a promise in this manner and destroy livelihoods, what might her fellow politicians do in the future if we have a Voice to Parliament?
I don't know the answer, but after Plibersek's broken promise I am no longer prepared to take the risk.
DONNA EAGLE, Summerholm, Qld.
The latest CSIRO Healthy Diet Score report tells us Australians are not eating enough fresh fruit and vegetables.
This will get worse as the cost of locally-grown produce escalates under Albanese Government policy.
Water Minister Tanya Plibersek has pledged to take billions of litres of water away from growing food, even though she has been told it is unnecessary and there are cheaper and better options.
She believes buying water from farmers is quicker and she is not concerned about the billions of dollars it will cost, nor the associated damage to our farmers and regional communities.
Her approach beggars belief and makes a mockery of Prime Minister Albanese's constant rhetoric about reducing the cost of living.
In the real world, where real Aussies live, it will further reduce consumption of healthy fruit and vegetables for the increasing majority who will not be able to afford such luxuries.
DEBBIE BULLER, Cooroibah, Sunshine Coast, Qld (and formerly a Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area farmer) .
The planned roll-out of electronic identification for sheep and goats continues, despite many at the grass roots level opposing it.
We have lost any notion of free-market principles and instead, are lumping producers with enormously costly regulatory burdens. eIDs are going to cost producers hundreds of millions of dollars and I have yet to come across a clear illustration of the benefits.
Even those who support the roll-out admit the cost is too great, with processors, saleyards and NSW Farmers calling for subsidies.
Whether the cost is on the producer or the taxpayer, everyday Australians will bear the cost. We now see the absurd situation where we have some processors publicly calling for eIDs and then receiving handouts from the taxpayer to implement the scheme.
These processors should not receive a single cent. If processors see a need and a benefit to their operations by having eIDs they can enter the market and buy sheep and goats that have this technology. Producers can then decide if the premium is worth the cost.
These free-market principles would mean producers would be paid for the extra requirements.
There are many cases currently where the tag and associated costs would be worth more than the value of the animal.
PETE ROTHWELL, Mendooran.
Here we go again, our Tamworth region is now probably entering another drought situation, and what's the council done about it? Stuff all.
I fully agree and commend Cr Mark Rodda in saying council really needs to let go of the past and concentrate on real issues; issues like a water recycling plant that will bring water to a higher standard for industry to use.
Industry in this town probably uses nearly 50 per cent allocated. Just imagine if this was recycled, the town's water would far more secure.
Time for talk and politics is over, action is needed to secure this region's water.
PHILLIP JONES, Moonbi.
