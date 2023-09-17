Man dies after ute crashes on New England road

A man has died following a car crash in the New England region over the weekend.
Emergency services were called to Warialda Road, Yetman, 60 kilometres southeast of Boggabilla and 150 kilometres west of Tenterfield, just after 5.30am on Sunday, September 17, following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
A Toyota Hilux was reportedly travelling north bound when it lost control and rolled, police said in a statement.
The passenger of the ute - a 39-year-old man - was treated by NSW ambulance paramedics. However, he died at the scene.
The driver, a 29-year-old man, suffered minor injuries. He was taken to Texas Hospital in Queensland for mandatory testing.
Officers from New England Police District established a crime scene and crash investigators have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
