The garden is so beautiful on a spring evening I can't bear to leave it. I weed on into the dusk, oblivious to the gathering chill and any thoughts of dinner.
Scents drifting through the still air take aromatherapy to a new level and I pause and try to identify them.
Viburnum carlesii (two metres) from Korea and southern Japan is, I think, the best viburnum I grow. It's a splendid border shrub (1.5m to 2m) with a neat, rounded shape and oval, pointed leaves, greyish green and colouring in autumn.
The flowers are deep pink opening pure white with a strong, penetrating scent.
It's happy in sun or dappled shade and not fussy about soil, though appreciates some summer irrigation.
Crossed with V. utile, V. carlesii produced an equally splendid offspring, V. x burkwoodii, semi-evergreen and in flowering from late August.
I grow one as a small tree (3m) and another as a shrub with several stems that I keep bare to about 2m, to shade a pathway through a large bed.
Years ago I planted a sweet osmanthus (O. fragrans) because I knew that it bloomed all winter in its south-east Asian homelands. It grew into a shapely, 3m high shrub with shiny, holly-shaped leaves but drove me demented as it never flowered.
I tried everything, lime, fertiliser, extra water but I should have done my homework: in Britain it's grown only as a wall shrub in the south. Our frosts must prevent it from flowering.
So three years ago I planted Osmanthus delavayi which thrilled me by blooming from its first spring. Hurrah, success. Slightly smaller than O. fragrans (2m), tiny, starry white flowers cover the slender branches and look insignificant until the smell reaches you.
I can never quite believe that Mahonia aquifolium grows so well here, as it comes from high rainfall north-western US.
It's one of the few north American shrubs I grow and everything about it is good, from its glossy leaves and primrose yellow, heavenly scented spring flowers to its bunches of grape like, dark blue autumn berries.
It suckers slowly but never seeds itself, at least not with me, so is easy to keep in place.
Many flowering bulbs add to the aromas of a spring evening.
For years I've been planting out hyacinth bulbs after they've finished indoors and they make a colourful scented carpet for dappled shade.
The flowers are smaller than those forced for the house but smell just as powerfully and last well when cut.
Jonquils bloom from autumn through winter, but my favourite is one of the last. Silver Chimes flowers throughout September, the perfect ground cover for spring blossom.
