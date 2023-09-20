The Land
Home/Markets

Smarter prime lamb trading options online

KB
By Karen Bailey
September 21 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Fraser, a fourth generation farmer, has developed a streamlined online sales concept to benefit not only lamb processors but also producers and stock agents.
Rob Fraser, a fourth generation farmer, has developed a streamlined online sales concept to benefit not only lamb processors but also producers and stock agents.

Moving away from the "price-taker" mentality of farming was part of the impetus behind a Binda prime lamb producer designing a fresh way to market livestock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.