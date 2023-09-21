"It's a beautiful river; a unique place and very peaceful," Mr Duckett says, recalling tales of the early days from his friend and Dorrigo resident Tom James, born in 1914, who worked at Buccarumbi before the second world war. In good years he would muster 1800 to 2000 prime fat bullocks off the river flats and out of the bush either side, to drive them up through the bush to Ebor selling yards.