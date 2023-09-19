The Land
The NSW hay season has begun

By Alexandra Bernard
Updated September 20 2023 - 10:21am, first published 6:45am
Ross Noble, Narromine, has begun cutting hay in the area but he said time would tell as to how much there would be this season. Photo supplied.
With drier conditions in several areas of the state both livestock and fodder producers are sitting on the fence, however demand for hay is steadily increasing while new season production is beginning.

