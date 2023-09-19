With drier conditions in several areas of the state both livestock and fodder producers are sitting on the fence, however demand for hay is steadily increasing while new season production is beginning.
Frank McRae, Australian Fodder Industry Assocation, said so far most of the new season production was coming through from South Australia and Victoria.
"The little bit that's being cut is being picked up very quickly," Mr McRae said.
He said it was early for the NSW season but the outlook was not promising.
"Pretty much everyone's sitting on the fence at the moment," he said.
"A bit of pasture has been cut but dry matter yields are down about 30 per cent from early hay and silage."
Mr McRae said he suspected lucerne yields would also be down with most of the lucerne to come from older stands with the good stands flooded out last year.
"They've been replanted so they're not really up to cutting yet or if they are they're going to be lower producing initially," he said.
But, Mr McRae said recent frosts had meant well advanced cereals were being cut for hay, as well as others that ran out of moisture.
He said while there was currently demand the market was uncertain.
"I think demand is going to be a bit fickle because of low livestock prices," he said.
Mr McRae said prices were holding, with good quality hay, particularly legume hay, worth good money.
"The prices are going to be there for demand and the shortages are going to drive the price," he said.
"I don't think it can move much further, producers will make decisions to sell rather than buy hay and feed."
Feed Central national sales manager, David Clothier, said there was some good quality product coming out of central NSW, particularly cereal hay, mostly failed wheat crops.
"Given the season, particularly in Victoria and SA, it's the best hay making conditions for several years, which means there's going to be large volumes of quality product available through those drier states," Mr Clothier said
He said demand was particularly strong from the Hunter Valley, however it was growing across the state.
He said prices for fodder, both cereal and legume, were about the same last year, however the old season product was competitive.
"As more volume gets made there may be some correction although I think it will be modest and that's downwards," he said.
At Narromine Ross Noble, Noble's Ag Contracting, had started cutting hay, but there was not a lot in the area yet, however time would tell.
"The higher grain prices probably have people thinking of taking crops more through to grain," Mr Noble said.
"A lot of people are going to leave it and see what happens and probably won't cut it until the last minute - it's yet to be seen."
Mr Noble said the drier conditions would play a part in supply, with some of the later wheat crops to struggle to finish without rain.
"We cut our own canola because the bottom pods were filling but the top pods were shrivelling up," he said.
